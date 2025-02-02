Share

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said it has created the Directorate of Mobilisation, Civil Societies and Progressives Engagements, to mobilise and unite like-minded groups and organisations to a common mission.

The ADC National Chairman, Dr Ralphs Okey Nwosu, in a statement issued on Sunday, explained that it is part of measures to restructure the party towards democratic change in the country.

Nwosu noted that for too long, opposition parties and groups have been weakened, and regretted that this allowed the status quo to persist.

According to him, the new directorate will serve as a bridge, to bring “together advocacy groups, grassroots movements, and political actors under a unified structure that can effectively challenge power, influence policies, and drive electoral victories.”

The ADC had last Friday, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Coalition for the Protection of Democracy (COPDEM), and Nwosu stated that the MoU was part of a broader strategy to institutionalise opposition politics and transform advocacy into real political influence.

“Through the Directorate for Mobilisation of Civil Societies and Progressive Organisations, we will ensure that COPDEM’s vast grassroots network and ADC’s political structure are not just aligned but actively working to reshape Nigeria’s democratic space,” he further explained.

He called on every civil society group, progressive movement, and activist seeking real political change, to join the coalition, assuring that the new directorate will not operate a bureaucratic structure, but will serve as “an action-oriented platform that will channel grassroots energy into real proactive political power.”

Nwosu advised opposition parties in the country to move beyond fragmentation, and try to consolidate their strengths,

unity and efforts, and build a truly formidable opposition.

He stated that Nigeria’s democracy is at a turning point, adding that the role of civil society in shaping electoral outcomes and governance cannot be ignored.

“We call on democratic institutions and partners to engage with this emerging force for change,” he demanded.

