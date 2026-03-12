ADC Counters Wuse Ward Over Senator Kingibe’s Suspension

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has rejected the suspension of Senator Ireti Kingibe by her Wuse Ward in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The ward had on Wednesday announced Kingibe’s suspension, alleging anti-party activities, insubordination, and violation of party rules.

The Ward Chairman, Kanayo Chukwu, who announced the suspension, said the decision was reached during a party executive meeting.

However, the ADC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, in a statement posted on X on Thursday, said the party was not aware of the suspension.

“As a law-abiding political party, the ADC has clear constitutional channels and procedures for addressing any allegations involving its members.

“Such matters are handled through established internal mechanisms, not through press statements,” Abdullahi said.

He urged members of the public and the media to disregard reports suggesting that Senator Ireti Kingibe has been suspended by the party, describing them as false and misleading.