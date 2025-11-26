ADC Condemns FG’s Conflicting Account On Rescued Abducted Victims

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has expressed worry at the conflicting accounts from different government officials regarding the rescue of abducted victims.

ADC National Publicity Secretary Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, at a press conference on Wednesday, said the Federal Government is not honest with Nigerians about the circumstances surrounding the release of the abducted victims, and expressed the belief that the government is negotiating deals with the insurgents.

Abdullahi noted the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, told Nigerians that the perpetrators of the Kwara church attack were not arrested because they “came out voluntarily for the peace talk.”

Also, presidential Spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, ADC spokesperson, further observed, said the abductees were released simply because the government and security operatives“asked them nicely.”

This, he added, raised serious questions regarding payment of ransom to insurgents.

Abdullahi stated that if these bandits were allowed to go scot-free “because the government needs a quick win to celebrate,” where is justice for the families of the people they shot and killed in cold blood?

He warned that if the government adopts negotiation as a strategy for tackling insurgency and kidnappings, “Nigeria is on a dangerous and misguided path.”

According to him, by appeasing insurgents in this manner, the government is, in effect, expanding the banditry economy.

He noted that a day after the release of abducted church worshippers in Oke-Isegun, Eruku, in Kwara State, the bandits returned the next day and abducted eleven more people in Isaac Community, Ekiti Local Government Area, of Kwara State.

“This pattern shows clearly that a system that focuses on rescuing victims without bringing perpetrators to justice only reinforces the vicious cycle of terror,” he stated.

Abdullahi also faulted government’s closure of schools to prevent further attacks on students, and said it sends a dangerous message that terrorists are now dictating government decisions and reshaping the future of the children.

“A government that quietly negotiates with insurgents and then shuts down schools to avoid further kidnappings has, in effect, conceded ground to terror.

“By closing schools, the Tinubu administration is reinforcing the very ideology Boko Haram was built upon, and signalling weakness where strength is required.

“This government is effectively telling the world that it cannot protect Nigeria’s schoolchildren or safeguard our public institutions.

“It is admitting that it can no longer take responsibility for the security of the children entrusted to its care,” he added.

He called for the reactivation of Safe Schools Initiative, with immediate deployment of officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to all Federal Unity Schools, “so that children can safely return to the classroom without further delay.”

Abdullahi reminded the government that protecting the nation’s schools is not optional, but a constitutional responsibility.

He also demanded the immediate rescue of all the abducted school children, noting that the tragedy of the Chibok girls remains a deep scar on the nation’s conscience, and a reminder of a country that failed its own daughters.

“History must not be allowed to repeat itself. The government must bring back our children now!” he added.