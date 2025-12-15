ADC Commences Membership Registration, Fixes Congresses, Convention Dates

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has announced the commencement of a 90-day nationwide Membership Mobilisation, Revalidation, and Registration (MMRR) exercise, alongside the approval of provisional dates for its congresses and national convention.

According to circulars issued by the National Secretary, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the party’s congresses for the election of delegates at the polling unit, ward, and local government levels are scheduled to hold between January 20 and January 27, 2026.

The process will culminate in a Non-Elective National Convention, slated for February 2026 in Abuja.

In a statement released on Saturday, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, said the decisions were taken following the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting held on November 27, 2025, in strict compliance with the provisions of the ADC Constitution.

He noted that the initiatives are aimed at strengthening party structures, expanding membership, and deepening internal democracy nationwide.