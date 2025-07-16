ADC Coalition: Remaking The People’s Passion Of 2015

After months of scattered and solo political moves aimed at challenging the President Bola Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government, a sense of realism appears to have dawned — that no single politician’s charm or strategy is enough to unseat the current administration. Enter the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and its newly formed coalition — a fresh attempt to harness growing public dissatisfaction and reposition for 2027. But one question looms large: Does this coalition carry the same people-powered fire that swept Buhari into office in 2015, defeating an incumbent in what was seen as a democratic breakthrough? The path ahead is steep.

The ADC coalition must first shake off the perception that it is merely a gathering of disillusioned politicians — side-lined from APC patronage and now seeking relevance. Meanwhile, the APC continues to swell its ranks with defectors from rival parties, presenting a façade of growing strength. To truly stand apart, the ADC must do more than stage rallies, distribute token cash, or recite lofty campaign promises. Nigerians are no longer swayed by theatrics. What the people demand is proof — visible and sustained — that a new political culture is possible.

Only then can broken trust be rebuilt. We are in an era where every leader must pass a test of consequence. Unemployment, insecurity, economic despair, and institutional decay are no longer distant issues — they’re deeply personal and painfully present. Sooner or later, even those in high places feel the tremors — whether through national protests, the voices of elder statesmen, or desperate cries from wounded communities.

Nigeria is, quite clearly, in a state of reckoning. And in such times, silence is complicity. Whether at home or abroad, we must all face the truth: there is no hiding place. Those who contributed to the country’s woes cannot now seek refuge in detachment or selective amnesia. It’s tempting to blame one person — even Tinubu — but we must acknowledge the complexity of Nigeria’s problems. Still, the President’s aversion to social media, citing “negativity,” shows that he is aware of the growing dissatisfaction. Perhaps he quietly wonders why his reforms aren’t landing well with Nigerians. The answer is simple: policies, no matter how well-intentioned, cannot succeed in a vacuum of empathy.

You cannot build lasting national support while ignoring people’s pain — or worse, converting that pain into political capital. I believe President Tinubu never set out to make Nigerians suffer. Some reforms were necessary. But what his administration lacks — and what fuels public outrage — is a clear, compassionate strategy to manage the fallout. Reforms without empathy are recipes for revolt. One of the gravest threats to good governance is arrogance — the belief that leaders are too wise to consult or adapt. In contrast, thriving democracies embrace critical feedback and inclusive thinking. This is why Goodluck Jonathan remains respected today — not just for a comparatively better standard of living, and not only for the humility he showed in conceding defeat in 2015, but for his final moment of courage.

When the results of the presidential election were coming in from various states, and those around him urged him not to concede, he quietly walked into another room and made that landmark congratulatory phone call to Muhammadu Buhari. That single act of statesmanship elevated him globally and left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s democratic journey. Today, Tinubu’s government seems to be trying every policy in the book, hoping something sticks. Yet the naira continues to slide, industries are collapsing, and insecurity persists. Political machinery grinds on — while ordinary Nigerians suffer in silence. It’s a dangerous imbalance.

What Nigeria truly needs now isn’t just another party born of frustration, but a different political spirit — one rooted in inclusion, humility, and honest service. A system guided by the “Late Jonathan Option”: the courage to listen, to follow reason, to yield to truth over sycophancy, and to unite — which may be Tinubu’s only path to redemption. Peter Obi’s rise proves that Nigerians are drawn to solutions, not just slogans. Tinubu could still begin again — by inviting and welcoming credible, people-focused voices beyond loyalists and praise-singers. That would be a true rebirth of hope — not just the APC’s campaign slogan, but a real, inclusive national revival.

However, if the President refuses to evolve, he must learn from history: no people remain indefinitely under the weight of suffering and exclusion. When inequality reaches its peak, change becomes inevitable — and often uncontrollable. Those who speak out now do so not to incite, but because they fear what may come — an uncontrollable outburst that, as in Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, does not distinguish between Cinna the poet and Cinna the conspirator. In times of chaos, reason is often the first casualty.

If push comes to shove and the ruling APC remains rigid and detached, history may repeat itself. Nigerians could rally behind this new coalition — not out of blind faith, but out of desperate hope. And if the coalition can resist the trap of individual ambition and embrace a transparent, people-driven selection process — perhaps through a modernised Option A4 state wide method — it could spark a movement that transcends money politics and broken machinery. Maybe — just maybe — a clean start is still possible. And maybe that’s what the people have been waiting for all along.