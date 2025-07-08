ADC Coalition: Nwosu Turns Man Of The Hour

The national coalition party, the All Democratic Congress (ADC), has finally berthed with a bang. Although many people contributed to the attainment of this great milestone in the evolution of the Nigerian democracy, the role played by Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu is worthy of note.

In a clime like ours where most politicians put self-interest above national interest, Chief Nwosu gave up his position as the National Chairman of ADC, a party he founded two decades ago, to midwife the coalition against the ruling APC. He made this personal sacrifice to demonstrate his commitment to the struggle to rescue Nigeria from stagnation.

Recall that after the #Endbadgovernance protest, codenamed “hunger protest,” held across the country in August last year, Chief Nwosu took a swipe at President Bola Tinubu over the prevailing economic situation in the country.

In an interview with ‘African Independent Television (AIT)’, the United States of America trained lawyer, lamented that his fellow countrymen were dying of hunger daily as a result of the suffocating economic policies of the government, and hence, called on the President to take proactive measures to tackle these challenges.

When things appeared not to be improving in the country, ADC intensified already ongoing discussions with other political leaders across party divides, to forge a common front to seize power through the ballot box in 2027 and bring an end to the acute economic hardship and alarming insecurity ravaging almost the entire country.

Eventually, in May this year, Nwosu announced the ADC as the national coalition party for the 2027 general election, assuring that agreements were being finalised meticulously and with precision.

He made the announcement through the Chairman of ADC Board of Trustees (BOT), Mani Ahmed. Quoting Ahmed: “The coalition stands for good governance, as the only way to bring about positive change in the lives of the suffering people of Nigeria.

The doors of ADC are open to all Nigerians wishing to be part of the coalition. We are inviting wellmeaning Nigerians and nongovernmental organisations who want to be part of the process to rescue Nigeria.”

After the announcement, there were series of meetings and consultations involving the ADC and top political leaders in the country, including former Vice President and PDP presidential candidate in the 2019 and 2023 general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former Governor of Anambra State and Labour Party 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and former Governor of Rivers State and immediate past Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi.

Former Governor of Kaduna State and one-time Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nasir El Rufai, who initially defected from the ruling APC to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), later joined the discussion, which later gave birth to the coalition.

During the unveiling of the coalition, held at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja last Wednesday (July 2, 2025), both Nwosu and the National Secretary of ADC, Alhaji Saeed Baba Abdulahi, formally stepped down from their positions.

Consequently, the party affirmed a former Senate President, David Mark, as the interim Chairman, while former Minister of Interior and two-time Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, emerged as the interim National Secretary.

They are to pilot the affairs of ADC until the party holds a National Convention to elect a substantive executive for the party, which is expected to give the ruling party a run for their money in the next general election.

Besides offering the people of Nigeria an alternative to the ruling APC in 2027, the new coalition has without a doubt reasonably doused fears of the country transitioning from a democracy to a oneparty state.

This fear has been heightened by the prolonged crises in the two leading opposition parties, the PDP and the Labour Party. The crises have kept both parties in and out of courts for more than two years now.

The formation of the coalition appears to be the reprieve that Nigerians are waiting for, having expanded the space for the opposition to operate within the political arena. Emphasising the importance of opposition, Professor Raphael Cohen-Almagor, a renowned Israeli/British political theorist stated:

“A stable democracy needs a strong government but no less importantly also a strong opposition. Without the latter, the road to corruption is wide open.” Notable politicians have been showering praises on Nwosu for this milestone, which is seen as a turning point for the opposition.

For instance, a veteran governorship candidate in Anambra State, Dr. Ifeanyichukwu Okonkwo called him the man of the moment. Okonkwo, who is now into activism, said Ralph has recreated the achievements of great Anambra political icons, such as Owelle Nnamdi Azikiwe and Dr. Alex Ekwueme.

Recall that in 1944 Azikiwe founded a nationalist party, the National Council of Nigeria and Cameroons (NCNC), later National Council of Nigerian Citizens, while the G-34 led by Dr. Alex Ekwueme constituted the nucleus of the PDP at formation in 1998.

Given the foregoing, Chief Nwosu deserves plaudits for not only having the audacity, tenacity and resilience to galvanise the stumbling opposition into a formidable coalition, but exhibiting uncommon self-sacrifice to strengthen it in Nigeria.

By giving up personal gains for the sake of the country, he has demonstrated a deep level of altruism, which is widely considered a profound measure of selflessness.

Finally, by relinquishing his position to reinvigorate the opposition in Nigeria, Nwosu has shown that he is in the class of patriots, judging by the definition of late literary icon, Chinua Achebe.

Achebe, in his 68-page book, “The Trouble with Nigeria,” which addressed Nigeria’s problems, defined a patriot as a person who loves his country and cares deeply about the happiness and well-being of his country and all its people, and not a person who says he loves his country, shouts or swears or recites or sings his love for his country.

The launch of the coalition attracted the crème de la crème of the Nigerian political elite, of different party affiliations. Indeed, the venue of the launch was filled to capacity. In more than a decade, Nigeria has not witnessed such a convergence of political gladiators.