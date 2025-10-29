ADC Clarifies Position On Adamawa Leadership Tussle

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said the emergence of Barr. Sadiq Dasin, as the interim Chairman in Adamawa State, was in line with the approved guidelines of its National Working Committee (NWC).

The leadership of the party in the state had been a contest between Dasin, who is loyal to the ADC National Vice Chairman (North East), Babachir Lawal, and Saidu Komsiri, a loyalist of former All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed, popularly known as Aisha Binani.

But ADC, in a statement issued on Wednesday by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, explained that Dasin emerged at an election supervised by Babachir on October 25.

Mallam Abdullahi, however, admitted that at its meeting of October 8, 2025, the NWC approved that interim executive committees should be set up to manage the affairs of the party in the states, including Adamawa State, before last Saturday’s election.

He advised party members who were involved in a separate arrangement to have a rethink and follow the path of reconciliation.

“Similarly, the party encourages the new interim chairman to extend the hand of fellowship to all and address genuine grievances.”

The statement restated the party’s commitment to fairness and justice to all members, as well as its readiness to address genuine concerns.

“The party will, however, not tolerate any act of indiscipline that is likely to jeopardise ongoing efforts to build a strong and truly democratic party,” it further warned.