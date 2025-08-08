ADC Chairmen’s Forum Pledges Support To Mark

The Forum of State Chairmen of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has reaffirmed confidence in Senator David Mark-led national leadership of the party.

Chairman of the forum, Mr. Kingsley Temitope Ogga, disowned ADC Benue and Nasarawa State chapter chairmen, and said their views concerning the state of affairs of the party were not those of the forum.

Ogga, who is also Chairman of ADC in Kogi State, in a statement on Friday, maintained that Hon. Leke Abejide, who is the only elected ADC member in the House of Representatives, remains suspended indefinitely from the party.

“We, members of the Forum of State Chairmen of the ADC in 34 states and the FCT, are using this opportunity to reaffirm our support in the leadership of the party as led by Senator David Mark. We stand by the new NWC led by him and all other members of the national leadership of the ADC.

“We are also aware of the anti-party activities of the chairmen of Nassarawa and Benue state chapters of the party, who were recruited for negative media propaganda against the leadership of our party.

“For the avoidance of doubt, it must be stated that the duo have no locus to act on behalf of the party as the leaders of the forum,” Ogga wrote.

He added that Abejide has, in recent times, been acting against “the interest of the ADC by making efforts surreptitiously to hand the party over to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general election.

“Owing to a series of anti-party activities since 2023 and a series of attempts to usurp the powers of the national or Kogi State to convoke meetings without due clearance of the relevant organs of the party, it was decided that he be suspended indefinitely and that suspension remains in place until the party decides otherwise.”