ADC BoT: Party Not Sold, Coalition Transparent, Legitimate

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has denied being sold or hijacked by members of a new political coalition.

In a televised interview, the Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman Ibrahim Mani said the party had engaged the coalition in negotiations for over a year and a half, but firmly resisted any attempt to “buy” the party outright.

He said: “They wanted to buy the party outright, but we refused. “We are not transactional. We opened up the party structurally and constitutionally to accommodate new members fairly.”

The remarks follow growing speculation that powerful political figures had taken over the ADC to use it as a vehicle for the 2027 election.

However, the party’s leadership insists that its partnership with the coalition is transparent, followed due process, and is focused on building a credible opposition to Nigeria’s dominant parties.