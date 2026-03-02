ADC Begins Free Online Membership Registration

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) said it is commencing free online membership registration across Nigeria to enable the it meet the requirements of the new Electoral Act 2026, regarding digital membership register.

ADC had announced nationwide hybrid manual and online registration and revalidation in Abuja last month. It disclosed that since the launch of the physical and grassroots membership exercise in February, it has recorded strong interest from Nigerians across states and the diaspora.

The party in a statement yesterday by the National Publicity Secretary Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, added that apart from meeting legal requirements, “introduction of the free online option is designed to remove barriers to entry, simplify enrolment, and ensure that every eligible Nigerian who wishes to identify with the ADC can do so seamlessly and securely.