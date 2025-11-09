ADC Assures Coalition’s Success In 2027

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has expressed confidence that the coalition under its umbrella will achieve significant success in the 2027 general elections in Kogi State and across Nigeria.

The assurance was given on Saturday in Ayingba, in the eastern part of Kogi State, during the official unveiling of the party’s structure in the Kogi East Senatorial District.

The party called on Kogites and Nigerians at large to use the ADC platform to wrest power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming elections.

Speaking to a large crowd of supporters, the North Central leader of the ADC, Senator Tunde Ogbeha (rtd.), said the event reflected the collective resolve of the people of Kogi East, Central, West, and Nigerians in general to unite for a better nation where the security and welfare of the people are guaranteed.

Ogbeha assured that the coalition would rescue Nigeria from poverty, deprivation, insecurity, and hopelessness, which, he said, had been the result of APC’s rule.

“ADC will secure Nigeria. We want to move from poverty to prosperity. ADC will not require a third party to solve the problem of insecurity in Nigeria. Nigeria should unite behind ADC for development. The next election will be between ADC and Nigerians — and Nigerians will prevail,” he said.

He urged party members to remain disciplined and avoid anti-party activities, emphasizing that their collective commitment would help change the country’s “ugly narratives” for the better.

“When ADC comes to power, it will place premium value on youths and women. ADC will fix Nigeria, and the people will begin to experience the real dividends of democracy,” he stated.

Ogbeha also advised aspirants under the party to play by the rules to ensure success in future elections, while commending the people of Kogi East for their massive turnout at the event.

On his part, the Kogi East leader of the party and former Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Elder Simon Achuba, said the ADC had come to correct the “anomalies” in governance under the current APC administration.

“We in the ADC have observed the anomalies in governance and in the running of political parties in Nigeria. We have decided to adopt ADC to usher in internal democracy. ADC is a new leaf that will restore welfare, justice, and unity to Kogi State,” Achuba said.

He lamented the state of education in Kogi, noting that many local government areas lack functional primary and secondary schools due to the diversion of local government funds.

“If the government wants to destroy a people, it first takes away education. Most primary schools are poorly managed because local government chairmen can hardly access four million naira out of the over four hundred million allocated monthly. As a result, education has collapsed,” he said.

Achuba further decried the impact of the situation on health facilities and security across the state.

“When local governments are starved of funds, health centres suffer, and insecurity rises. Before now, local governments held peace and security meetings, but today they cannot because of lack of funds. This breakdown has worsened insecurity in Kogi,” he added.

He vowed that an ADC government would ensure universal access to education and healthcare, restore security, and end marginalization in the state.

“There is marginalization in some sections of Kogi State. It is not possible to continue with this APC government. What you should do is to vote them out. From today, we shall begin to move from local government to local government within Kogi East to strengthen the ADC,” he declared.