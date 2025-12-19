ADC Appoints Tubo, Badawi As Borno Transitional C’ttee Chair, Secretary

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has appointed Hon. Adamu Usman Tubo as the Transitional Committee Chairman, and Hon. Sunusi Lawan Badawi as Secretary, following alignment and realignment in preparation for the 2027 general elections.

Tubo hails from Southern Borno Senatorial District, while Badawi is from the Borno North Senatorial District.

The ADC a circular signed by the party’s office of Assistant National Organizing Secretary, as well as North East Organizing Secretary, Hon. Mohammed Abba Kyari indicated that prominent members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC Labour Party LP, Social Democratic Party SDP, and New Nigeria People Party NNPP, among others who jumped ship and joined the coalition movement emerged as leaders aims to reposition the ADC for better.

Too numerous to mention amongst them who emerged as leaders and members in their respective zones are former APC Chietftain and past Chairman of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) Mattawali Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, former APC Gubernatorial Aspirant and Southern Borno Senatorial Aspirant under the platform of the APC in 2023 general elections, Alhaji Idris Mamman Durkwa, former Senatorial Candidate for the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) 2023, Alhaji Attom Magira, former House Minority Leader and APC Governorship aspirant in 2019 Barrister Mohammed Kumalia who also contested on the platform of the PDP as Borno Central Senatorial District in 2023, Former Speakers of the House of Assembly in state, Rt. Hon.. Bukar Kachallah and Rt. Hon. Bulama Fugu, youth stakeholders such as Hon. Sheriff Banki, Hon. Abba Haruna, Hon. Abba Mast, among others.

Already, it was gathered that the said circular dated 18th December, 2025, with an address No: Plot 121 Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent, Wuse II, Abuja which had gone viral was also copied to the office of the National Chairman and Secretary, as well as the National Organizing Secretary of the party last Thursday 18th December, 2025, Senator David Mark, Rauf Aregbesola and Barrister Chinedu Odigbo respectively.

“I, the Assistant National Organising Secretary/North East Organising Secretary, Hon. Mohammed Abba Kyari, hereby forward the list of the Borno State Transitional Committee for your necessary action,, The Circular said.

“The committee will be led by HON. ADAMU USMAN TUBO from Borno South Senatorial District as Chairman, while HON. SUNUSI LAWAN BADAWI serve from the Borno North Senatorial District as secretary.

The ADC further said, “The members of the committee were selected strictly based on the criteria and consideration of Political Backgrounds, Local Governments, Federal Constituencies, and Senatorial Districts.

“Please find attached the approved membership list and accept my highest regards.. Yours faithfully,

Hon. Mohammed Abba Kyari, Assistant National Organizing Secretary/Northeast Zone Organizing Secretary. He stated. , the party added.

Political pundits asserted that the ADC is poised to become the main opposition party in Borno to challenge the ruling APC, as the PDP is engulfed in serious extinction nationwide.