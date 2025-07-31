ADC Appoints Ex-NANS President As Deputy Nat’l Youth Leader

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has appointed former President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade Chinonso Obasi, as its Deputy National Youth Leader.

The appointment was announced in a statement signed by his media aide, Samson Ogunwoye Gbemiga, and made available to journalists on Thursday in Abuja.

The party leadership, formerly under the chairmanship of Ralph Nwosu, formally handed over to Senator David Mark as National Chairman and Rauf Aregbesola as Secretary General, alongside other members of the National Working Committee (NWC), during the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on July 28, 2025, in Abuja.

Comrade Obasi, who holds a Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering, previously served as the South-South and Southeast Coordinator of NANS, as well as Student Union President. He also made history as the pioneer President of the Nigerian Youth Union (NYU) and represented Nigerian students at the 2014 National Conference.

A seasoned youth development consultant and humanitarian, Obasi is widely known for his commitment to youth advocacy and community development.

Born on April 27, 1987, in Ebonyi State, he is married to Hannah Chinonso, and they have three children.

Obasi has also served as a member of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council in 2015, 2019, and 2023. His vast experience, professionalism, and strong youth following are expected to significantly impact his new role in the ADC.