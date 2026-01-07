The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has appointed human rights activist and co-convener of #BringBackOurGirls, Aisha Yesufu as one of the committee for the Membership, Revalidation, Mobilisation and Registration.

The Coalition party on Tuesday, January 6, announced the constitution of a 20-member committee to oversee a nationwide membership exercise ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The ADC appointed Kashim Imam as Chairman of the committee, and Aisha Yesufu Deputy Chairman and Sekonte Davies as Secretary.

New Telegraph reports that the party’s National Chairman, David Mark, who inaugurated the committee in Abuja, said the initiative was aimed at building a credible, transparent, and verifiable membership database across the country.

Mark explained that the exercise would help strengthen the party’s internal structures and grassroots presence as it prepares for future electoral contests.

Other members of the committee include Senator Nurudeen Abatemi; Hon. Yomi Arokodare; Remi Fanibe; Adijat Ojelade; Hon. (Mrs.) Abeje Egwa; Hon. Abas Anas Adamu; Dr. Tanko Yunusa; Paul Lawrence Okorie; Dr. (Mrs.) Esther Irebo; Hon. Abdullahi Maibasira; Sir Stanley Ekezie; Prof. Festus Arunaye; Jibrin Sabo Keana; Hon. Mina Horsfall; Hon. Shehu Mohammed Koko; Chief Gbazuagu Nneke Gbazuagu; and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mark said the committee had been given a critical national responsibility.

"As we look ahead to future political engagements, it has become imperative to revalidate our existing members, register new ones, strengthen our grassroots presence, and harmonise our membership records nationwide," he said.

He outlined the committee’s mandate to include overseeing inclusive and transparent membership registration nationwide; developing a grassroots-focused mobilisation strategy from polling units to the state level; and deploying both electronic and manual registration systems.

Other responsibilities include recommending standardised procedures for continuous membership registration and data management, integrating new members into party structures, coordinating with state and local party leadership, and conducting a comprehensive revalidation exercise across all states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Mark added that the committee is expected to harmonise existing membership records, eliminate discrepancies, and submit an interim report within 30 days to the party’s National Working Committee.

He stressed that a well-documented and credible membership base remains central to any political party’s legitimacy, reach, and electoral success.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) National Chairman, David Mark, urged members of the committee to discharge their duties with integrity, fairness, and transparency, stressing the need for absolute loyalty to the party.

“You must approach this assignment without bias, favouritism, or exclusion, bearing in mind that unity and credibility are the foundation upon which the future of the ADC will be built,” Mark said.

He added that the exercise was designed to strengthen, not divide, the party.

“Let me emphasise that this exercise is not about exclusion, but about inclusion, strengthening, organising, and repositioning our party to meet the expectations of Nigerians, who yearn for credible leadership and democratic governance,” he stated.

Responding on behalf of the committee, its chairman, Kashim Imam, assured party leaders that members would carry out their responsibilities with diligence and a strong sense of responsibility. He said the committee would work to reconnect the party with ordinary Nigerians.

“Our party, the ADC, is a grassroots movement. For too long, the average Nigerian has been cheated, marginalised, and taxed excessively,” Imam said. “We will ensure that the peasants, ordinary Nigerians, the masses, the poor, and the downtrodden are invited to take charge, assume responsibility, and claim ownership of the ADC.”

He added that the party’s vision was to create an inclusive political platform that genuinely serves the people.

“This is what will make the ADC different: it will belong to the average Nigerian. This country is richly endowed, and we have no business being poor. When the ADC comes to power, no Nigerian will be poor,” he said.

Imam further pledged that committee members would work relentlessly to expand the party’s membership nationwide.

“We will not sleep, we will not rest. We will work 24/7. You will see us mobilising and registering members in the creeks, the deserts, and across the length and breadth of this country. This is a mass movement,” he added.

The ADC was adopted in July 2025 as the coalition platform for opposition leaders seeking to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

Since then, under the leadership of former Senate President David Mark as National Chairman and former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola as National Secretary, the party has intensified efforts to build structures nationwide and broaden its appeal among Nigerians.