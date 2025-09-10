ADC And The Arising Melodrama

The last time I checked, a new song was being sung in the Nigeria’s political sphere. It suffices to say that there’s emergence of a new era in the country’s politics.

It’s not anymore news that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has, for some months now, been making drastic and frantic waves across the shores of Nigeria. This is not unconnected with its strong bid to withstand the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) come 2027.

The drumbeat of the former is being felt by Nigerians, both home and abroad, particularly members of the latter. Arguably, strong and significant opposition is key to the growth and sustenance of both politics and governance anywhere within the global community.

This is the reason genuine lovers and observers of any existing society invariably yearn to witness a political space where at least two formidable groups would be opposing each other, towards embracing visible and wholesome institutions.

Prior to the 2015 general elections, the APC emerged via the amalgamation of some already existing political parties, such as the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), All Nigerian People’s Party (ANPP), and the Action Congress (AC), coupled with a minor faction of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

It was like a mere joke, not until they succeeded in unseating the then sitting government led by Dr Goodluck Jonathan. It’s noteworthy that the ADC has been in existence before now.

Hence, the party didn’t just emerge. It was one of the political parties captioned in the ballot paper in the 2023 Presidential election in Nigeria, though wasn’t well felt by the electorate.

But right now, it seems factions from various parties have amalgamated to make it formidable, resourceful, and fearful. The heat is already apparently felt by the ruling party.

At the apex level, in July 2025, the National Working Committee (NWC) led by a long-serving Chairman and founding member of the ADC, Okey Ralph Nwosu willingly stepped aside via voluntary resignation, thereby making an erstwhile Senate President, David Mark to emerge as the interim National Chairman of the party, with the exGovernor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola as the National Secretary.

This seemingly showed the preparedness of the group to reposition and restructure the internal mechanism of the party ahead of the forthcoming war. However, it’s likely to face challenges on who becomes the presidential flag-bearer come 2027, owing to the current myriad of interests surrounding its trend.

Sen. Mark, a seasoned stateman and notable political figure, is reportedly expected to bring wealth of experience, credibility and renewed direction and hope to the party’s leadership. His appointment indicated the ADC’s readiness to play a more prominent role in shaping the future of the Nigeria’s democratic terrain.

Mr. Nwosu strongly enthused Mark’s record of service, describing the senator as a patriotic stakeholder who possesses the required ability to usher in focus and stability to the party’s structure.

Barely a few days ago, a melodrama ensued at the party, as the Deputy National Chairman, Nafiu Bala suddenly assumed office as the National Chairman.

Bala insisted he was the authentic leader of the ADC, citing the country’s Electoral Act and the party’s Constitution. According to the aggrieved politician, the extant law’s provisions empower the deputy to assume duty following the resignation of a substantive national chairman.

Some of the key politicians piloting, or behind, the new ADC include, but not limited to: former vice-president and the presidential flag-bearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections, Atiku Abubakar; erstwhile Rivers State governor and ex-minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; past Anambra State governor and the presidential flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 polls, Peter Obi; ex Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

Others include: former national chairman of the APC, John Oyegun; erstwhile Cross River State governor, Liyel Imoke; past Attorney-General of the federation & Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; as well as ex-governor of Sokoto State and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Aminu Tambuwal, among many other political bigwigs.

The coalition, which cited ‘renewed hardship’ among teeming Nigerians instead of “renewed hope” initially promised by the ruling party as the reason for its emergence, is reportedly aimed to unify opposition forces across party lines to present a single and tangible candidate in the awaited 2027 presidential polls. They therefore tagged the movement as a rescue mission agenda rather than just a political contest as people may presume.

Earlier in 2025, El-Rufai, having defected from the ruling APC, endorsed the Social Democratic Party (SDP) as the ideal platform for the intended coalition, enthusing its legacy. Meanwhile, the SDP leadership – including the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Adewole Adebayo – distanced itself from the merger plan. The face-off coupled with the fears of infiltration from the allies of President Bola Tinubu, made the coalition founding members to jettison the planned adoption of the SDP.

In June 2025, the coalition applied to register a new political party called the ‘All Democratic Alliance’ (ADA) with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The proposed party’s constitution, manifesto, and a maize-themed logo were submitted alongside the registration application. Unfortunately, two different groups submitted applications with the same acronym, ADA, whilst the other bearing ‘Advanced Democratic Alliance’. INEC was expected to ask the second group to rephrase their name, but such never happened.

The above complication made the application to face delay and uncertainty, thereby compelling the coalition to eventually adopt the ADC as the merger platform.

Since the unanimous adoption of the ADC as the beautiful bride, activities had been apparently moving smoothly with the coalition, not until the recent outcry of Nafiu Bala. The abrupt reaction of Bala is an obvious indication that he wasn’t initially consulted, or carried along, by the coalition founding members.

It shows he was ab-initio sidelined when Okey Nwosu was duly consulted. If he was recognized in the beginning, there’s no reason he could abruptly turn around to assume the national chairmanship position of the ADC, even while maintaining his post as the Deputy National Chairman of the party. This is a flaw on the part of the leadership of the coalition.

If the coalition leaders can’t possibly put the house in order, I wonder how they can unanimously elect a flag-bearer of the party for the presidential poll come 2027.

They shouldn’t let the electorate believe that the same mentality most Nigerian politicians are known for, is exactly what they possess. They must therefore distance their ideology from the existing one in the Nigeria’s political clime.

This is the only way they can stand out and compete favourably with the opposition. As the PDP is ostensibly going into oblivion, the people see the ADC as the only opposition party that can withstand the ruling APC, both in governance and politics, hence the coalition mustn’t derail. Think about it.