ADC Accuses Traditional Ruler Of Plot To Destabilise Party In S’West

The national secretariat of the African Democratic Congress, (ADC) has accused an unnamed traditional ruler, of plotting to distabilise the party in the South West Zone.

A statement issued by the Chairman of the party in the zone, Alhaji Rahman Owokoniran issued in Lagos on Tuesday accused the traditional ruler (name withheld) of plotting to erect a facional executive in the zone.

Specifically, Owokoniran in the statement made available to newsmen stated that the traditional ruler has concluded plans to defy the national secretariat of the ADC by swearing in a parallel zonal executive in Ibadan on today.

“Our attention has been drawn to plans by some anti people and anti democratic elements within the South West, allegedly acting in concert with a certain traditional ruler, to destabilize the party in the region.

“These elements are reportedly planning an illegal and clandestine inauguration of so-called South West Executives scheduled for Tuesday 10th February 2026 by 12:00 pm at Kankanfo Inn off Ring Road Ibadan, in total disregard of the authority of the National leadership of the party,” Owokoniran wrote.

The party further added that “For the avoidance of doubt, the South West Caucus of the ADC has not convened any stakeholders meeting nor authorised any process for the inauguration of South West Executives.

“Any such gathering or inauguration is illegal, unauthorised, and not recognised by the party at the National, Zonal, or State levels.”

Owokoniran who stated that the said individuals behind this action are not known to ADC structures across the country urged members in the zone to shun the event.

“Members of the party across all South West states are therefore urged to remain calm, vigilant, and not to associate with any illegal meeting or activity purportedly conducted in the name of the ADC.

“The leadership of the party remains committed to internal democracy, due process, and unity,” he concluded.