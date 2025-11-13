ADC Accuses Tinubu Of Worsening Nigeria’s Debt Crisis

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused President Bola Tinubu of deepening Nigeria’s debt crisis following the National Assembly’s approval of a fresh N1.15 trillion domestic borrowing.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party criticised the administration for policy inconsistency and fiscal recklessness, despite claims that non-oil revenue targets of N20.59 trillion were met by August 2025.

The ADC warned that if all of Tinubu’s 2025 loan requests are approved, Nigeria’s total public debt could rise to N193 trillion, highlighting the contradiction between the government’s borrowing and its promise to phase out domestic loans.

The party described the fresh borrowing as “reckless debt accumulation wrapped in propaganda” and accused the APC-led administration of failing to deliver relief to citizens still burdened by inflation and rising living costs.

Citing verified figures from the Debt Management Office, the ADC noted that Nigeria’s debt stood at N152.4 trillion as of June 30, 2025, comprising N80.55 trillion in domestic debt and N71.85 trillion in external liabilities.

The party further argued that the administration’s claims of declining headline and food inflation contradict the realities faced by Nigerians in open markets, where prices have continued to rise since Tinubu assumed office.