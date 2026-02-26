ADC Accuses FG Of Turning El-Rufai Into Political Prisoner

A member of the National Working Committee of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Oladimeji Fabiyi, has accused the Federal Government of acting vindictively in the continued detention of former Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

Alleging that the move is politically driven, Fabiyi, who serves as the Deputy National Financial Secretary of the ADC, said the Presidency appeared unsettled by El-Rufai’s political influence and was deliberately targeting opposition figures while overlooking allegations against members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said, “President Bola Tinubu appears to have recognised the depth and strength of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai’s influence and political standing.

“This realisation seems to have prompted the unleashing of Nigeria’s three major anti-graft and security agencies—EFCC, DSS, and ICPC—against him in what looks like a coordinated onslaught.

READ ALSO:

“The Presidency seems deeply uncomfortable, worried, and disturbed by the prospect that it may be difficult to secure a conviction against El-Rufai. It is deeply worrisome to witness the extent to which the Presidency is willing to go in persecuting prominent opposition leaders.

“As things stand today, El-Rufai has effectively become a political prisoner of war. This pattern of action speaks volumes about the kind of country we are becoming.

The memory is still fresh of how Adams Oshiomhole publicly declared that once anyone joins the ruling APC—no matter how heavily corruption allegations hang over their head—all their past sins are instantly forgiven.

Yet the same government that shamelessly welcomed and flaunted alleged corrupt politicians into its fold is now aggressively pursuing members of the opposition. All sense of decorum, responsibility, and morality appears to have been sacrificed on the altar of politics.”

New Telegraph recalls that El-Rufai honoured an invitation from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on February 16, 2025, and has remained in custody since then.

Although he was reportedly granted bail by the anti-graft agency, he was subsequently taken into custody by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission.

On Wednesday, the Department of State Services, which filed criminal charges against him over allegations of tapping the telephone of the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, did not proceed with his arraignment in court, informing the judge that the ICPC was still investigating the matter. The court subsequently adjourned the case until April 23.