ADC Accuses APC Of Stifling Opposition In Lagos

The Lagos State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the state government of running a Gestapo reign in the state, saying Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu cannot abridge freedom of association.

A statement signed by the Leader of the ADC in Lagos on Monday, Hon. Rahman Owokoniran, the party stated that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) led government is shadow chasing in its dealings with residents of the state.

In the statement made available to newsmen, Owokoniran made the claims while reacting to reports that some hoodlums acting on the prompting of the state government and the APC disrupted a rally organised by the party to welcome the Governorship Candidate of the Labour Party in the last 2023 election, Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, into the ADC.

‘

Owokoniran, who flayed rising intolerance of the APC to the opposition in the country, stated that the ruling party’s manipulation of the masses to gain easy access to power in 2027 had been foiled by the ADC coalition tactical strategy, which has been proven to be viable, effective and reliable.

According to him, the occurrence in Alimosho is just one in a series of orchestrated plots to stifle opposition in the state.

“On Wednesday, our venue at Surulere event was sealed, we had to move to a member’s property; on Saturday at Alimosho, another fully paid for venue was forcefully taken over in a bid to stall the Coalition event. Couldn’t they reason that since they failed to stop the unveiling of the coalition in July, they would not be able to stop the people’s movement?

“The unveiling of the ADC coalition is a formal quit notice served to the APC, and as Coalition Influencers, we are fully and audaciously determined to deploy potent democratic strategies to ensure victory at last. Unfortunately, harassment and intimidation will not help the standoff between us and the ruling party in this election cycle. We therefore urge the ruling party to be more focused on governance delivery, also ensuring a peaceful and transparent election process for all parties in Nigeria,” the statement reads.

The party, however, admonished the APC to face governance and stop harassing the ADC Coalition, saying, “You can block our gathering, but you can’t block the heart of the people who have long rejected the policies of your government’s long-awaited solution to the lingering economic crisis in Nigeria.”

According to Owokoniran, “The true opposition party has emerged in ADC and we are ready to rescue the people’s mandate captured by self-acclaimed progressives now showing their true colours and baring despotic fangs.

“It will be better for the APC government to concentrate on whatever it can do to improve people’s wellbeing within the limited time left because what they are trying to stop are mere mobilisation and affirmation ceremonies, the coalition has been concluded and already sealed in our hearts.

They can therefore hinder our ceremonies, but it is too late to abort our resolve.”