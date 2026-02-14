ADC Accuses APC Of Selective Law Enforcement

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government of selective enforcement of law against political opponents.

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi said that the attempt by security operatives to arrest a former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai at the airport, raised serious constitutional and democratic concerns.

ADC stated that while it believes that no individual is above the law, the law should not be used as a weapon against political opponents. The party said that it was informed that the attempt to arrest the former governor was without warrant.

“If confirmed, this represents not merely a procedural lapse but a dangerous signal that due process is being treated as optional when opposition figures are involved,” Abdulllahi stated.

ADC further expressed concern over what he called “the widening perception that while opposition leaders are aggressively pursued, individuals with pending corruption allegations are welcomed into the APC with pomp and pageantry.”

This, the party added, made Nigerians to believe that once a corrupt politician joins the ruling party, past sins are quietly swept away.