ADC Accuses APC Of Plot To Weaken Opposition In Kaduna

The Kaduna State Chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of desperate attempts to infiltrate and weaken opposition unity in the state.

Addressing journalists after a leadership and stakeholders meeting, the ADC National Vice Chairman (North-West), Hon. Jafar Sani, alleged that the APC was sponsoring elements within the opposition to create internal crises and frustrate the ongoing reorganisation of the party.

Sani reaffirmed the expulsion of erring members accused of insubordination and anti-party activities, endorsing the decision of the State Working Committee under Ambut’s leadership.

He said, “Some coalition partners have been sponsored to institute a court case against certain leaders, including Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and others.

“The same mercenary group has illegally claimed to have suspended the ADC State Chairman, Elder Patrick Didam Ambut, as part of a broader plan to destabilise the party.”

“After reviewing all recent developments, we endorse the expulsion of the Deputy Chairman, Alh. Ahmed Tijjani Mustapha, and eight others.”

He further disclosed that Hon. Adamu Ahmed Dattijo, Alh. Suleiman Abdullahi and Sen. Musa Bello had been blacklisted for initiating a court case against Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, Jaafaru Sani, and Bashir Saidu without exhausting internal dispute resolution mechanisms.

Sani urged coalition members and the public to desist from recognising or dealing with the blacklisted individuals on any ADC-related matters, announcing that Sen. Nenadi Usman and Alh. Muhammad Bashir Saidu have been reinstated as Chairman and Co-Chairman of the coalition, respectively.

Earlier, Elder Patrick Didam Ambut, the State Chairman, reaffirmed that the ADC in Kaduna remains intact, warning that the party would not tolerate indiscipline or personal interests that could undermine its collective vision.

“ADC is the vehicle that will take us to 2027 and beyond,” Ambut said. “We cannot allow a few individuals to derail this movement.”