ADC, Accord, Others Deregistration Suit Shifted To February 24

The suit seeking the deregistration of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Action Alliance (AA), Accord Party (AP), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) and the Action Peoples Party (APP) was on Monday postponed to February 24 at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The matter, which was initially fixed for Monday, could not proceed due to the absence of the presiding judge and was consequently adjourned to Tuesday, February 24, 2026.

The court premises were charged with activity as all parties to the suit were present and duly represented by their legal teams.

Meanwhile, the National Forum of Former Legislators, the Independent National Electoral Commission and the ADC each paraded two Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs), while Accord had one SAN, with other parties equally represented by senior counsels.

The Legal fireworks are expected to commence next week when the court resumes hearing.

Speaking to journalists after the court appearance, the Lead Lawyer for NFFL, Yakubu Ruba (SAN), stated that “The suit filed by the NFFL sought court interpretation of the Constitution and to expound our electoral jurisprudence.”

It would be recalled that the National Forum of Former Legislators, a public interest group, instituted the suit in December 2025, challenging the continued recognition of the affected political parties over alleged failure to meet the constitutional threshold for existence as political parties in Nigeria.

The group has consistently maintained that the legal action is aimed at enriching and strengthening Nigeria’s electoral jurisprudence.

According to the Forum, the case represents a crucial step toward promoting adherence to the rule of law and ensuring a more credible and functional political system in the country.