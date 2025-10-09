ADC: A Wavering Coalition, Scared Of Justice

“Democracy cannot succeed unless those who express their choice are prepared to choose wisely” —Franklin Roosevelt.

Everyone would be expecting some cogitations this week on certificate forgery, the trending fraud in our polity, but my concern is how to do away with the government that is incubating all these serious crimes in our system. If the opposition does not unite to install a new Nigeria, we should be ready for worse forgery in our political life as a nation.

Political Musing this week is, therefore, focusing on the opposition leader’s self-centredness and the attendant consequences. Do politicians genuinely have the best interests of their country at heart? Or are they primarily concerned with their own personal interests? The mistake many people make is believing that politicians prioritise the needs of the citizens.

The reality is that most politicians are primarily focused on the next election and how it impacts their own interests. When you approach politicians with what you believe is a reasonable proposal, you may be surprised by their indifference. This is often because your idea might conflict with their interests.

Whether the proposal would benefit the people or the country doesn’t matter—self-interest usually takes precedence. Since President Bola Tinubu ascended to power in Aso Rock in 2023, employing a controversial “grab and run” strategy, he has enacted a form of governance that has plunged many citizens into hardship.

The resounding call to action now is that Tinubu must be stopped in the country’s interest. While a significant portion of the voting population seems united in their desire to oust him in 2027 due to his numerous misdeeds, the political elite remains divided.

Virtually all opposition state governors are coalescing with Tinubu not for the good of their people, party or country but for their selfish desires. Different factions of politicians oppose Tinubu for various self-serving reasons: some feel betrayed after aiding his rise to power, others want him out simply because he is not from their region or party, and some seek to replace him to secure their own positions.

In this context, the needs of Nigeria and its citizens are often overlooked; personal ambitions take centre stage. In light of the ineffective governance displayed since 2023 and its consequences for the populace, many believe that the logical step would be to unify all opposition interests against Tinubu.

His administration has anticipated this and effectively weakened the two main opposition parties, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP), which placed second and third in the last presidential elections respectively.

The notion of uniting these parties materialised in the emergence of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which includes former Vice President Atiku Abubakar from the PDP and former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi from the Labour Party. Both candidates we can recall got over six million votes each in 2023, compared to Tinubu’s over eight million.

Mathematically, a coalition between these two figures, representing around 13 million voters, should pose a significant threat to the ruling party, especially given Tinubu’s declining support due to his questionable policies marked by corruption, nepotism, and excessive taxation.

However, this arithmetic doesn’t account for the complexities of political manoeuvring. The collaboration of the opposition figures should not be difficult if their true intent is to defeat the current administration, alleviate the people’s hardships, and save Nigeria’s embattled democracy.

But what is glaringly lacking within the ADC today is the much-needed unwavering commitment to put Nigeria and its citizens first, as the interests of key players are misaligned. Instead of prioritising the collective good, these individuals are driven by greed and unquenchable ambition, perpetuating divisions based on tribalism, religion, and geopolitical interests.

Amidst these dynamics, qualities such as justice, equity, fairness, competence, character, commitment, and compassion are disregarded. Corruption often undermines these essential values. The initial enthusiasm surrounding ADC’s formation quickly faded when it became clear that its goals did not align with the aspirations of the Nigerian populace.

What is most expected from an opposition party like the ADC is the prioritisation of popular candidates for electoral victory. This focus is crucial because popular candidates can enhance electoral chances, increase overall appeal, and attract a broader range of voters, thus improving the party’s likelihood of winning. A popular candidate can generate momentum and enthusiasm among voters, inspiring confidence and trust.

Additionally, such candidates enhance the party’s credibility and reputation, making it more attractive to voters and potential allies. To successfully challenge an incumbent, building a broad coalition and garnering support from diverse segments of society is essential.

Furthermore, a popular candidate can facilitate strategic alliances with other parties or groups, strengthening the opposition’s position. Effective campaigning also becomes more achievable with a popular candidate, as they can leverage their appeal to mobilise voters effectively.

With the type of administration provided by the APC in the last 29 months, a coalition like the ADC could enhance its chances of winning elections by prioritising popular candidates, thereby building further coalitions and ultimately achieving its goals. As anxious as Nigerians are to see a successful opposition dethrone the APC, it is concerning that the ADC seems hesitant to embrace the necessary variables.

They appear reluctant to promote justice and truth if it conflicts with their interests or agenda. The ADC’s indecisiveness, especially regarding the critical issue of zoning in the lead-up to 2027, raises questions about a possible hidden agenda or interests that could be revealed if justice and truth are pursued too vigorously.

The only barrier preventing the ADC from advancing and harnessing the public’s enthusiasm for them is their devious stance on political power zoning. From all indications, the ADC leadership prioritises maintaining political friendships and loyalty over promoting justice and truth, believing that such values could hinder their political relevance and alliances.

To many ADC leaders, the end justifies the means; thus, promoting justice and truth is deemed less important than achieving their political objectives, often favouring their cronies. This fear of losing relevance in the pursuit of justice and truth creates a bias against them, along with the fear of losing the benefits that come with each election cycle. As Nigerians grow frustrated wait ing for the ADC to provide direction, faith in them is beginning to wane.

The extent to which an opposition platform fearful of justice and truth can progress is complex and influenced by various factors. Rather than promptly defining their mission, the ADC has engaged in political manoeuvring and obstructionist tactics to block efforts that might reveal the truth or pursue justice.

As a result of this seemingly double game, the ADC, rather than focusing on defeating the APC, has joined the ruling party in propaganda and disinformation, attempting to shape public opinion and discredit dissenting views, undermining trust and efforts that promote justice and truth.

The truth is that if the ADC fails to quickly address the issue of zoning, it will face public backlash, which is already unfolding. There is a growing perception that the ADC leadership is obstructing justice or concealing the truth, which could lead to a loss of support and damage their reputation.

Currently, there is a sense in the public sphere that the ADC coalition is not inclined to nominate popular candidates. It seems they are prioritising other factors over popularity when selecting candidates. Internal dynamics within the ADC appear to favour a certain candidate, and they are trying to push everyone into that agenda, even when it goes against the prevailing sentiment.

If they continue to align with anti-zoning interests, a less popular candidate will likely emerge as their flagbearer. Although the principles of zoning are not constitutionally mandated, ignoring them would have far-reaching effects, given the precedents set on it in the nation’s political landscape.

Zoning, despite being an unwritten issue, takes precedence over other considerations, especially in the lead-up to 2027, as it fundamentally impacts candidate selection. Ignoring zoning in any political permutation, especially at the Presidential level, is not wise because, since 1999, it has helped in balancing the interests of the North and South, reducing tensions, and promoting national cohesion by preventing the concentration of power in one region or group.

In line with this principle therefore, the ADC as an opposition platform should be at the vanguard of advocating for justice in zoning, particularly concerning the South East, the only region yet to experience the presidency in this political dispensation, and which undeniably boasts of having the most popular candidate among its ranks.

Not to do this is to sacrifice the desire of the majority of Nigerian people who are looking up to the coalition to redeem our democracy and instil a purposeful political leadership in the country. God help us.