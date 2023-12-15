ADASSAN at 20: Money Rituals’ll Shorten Your Life, Muslim Cleric Warns Youths

An Islamic scholar, Prof. Saeed Olurotimi Timehin, has warned youths to do away with quick money-making rituals, saying it would shortened their life span. He spoke over the weekend at the 20-year anniversary cum Maolud Nabbiy of Aduranigba Daaru Sahaadat Alasalatu of Nigeria (ADASSAN), in Mowe, Ogun State. The cleric recalled the time he was running an Islamic program on radio, when a traditional programme was also been run.?

Timehin recalled that when asked if there was anything like money ritual, the elderly traditional man said there was nothing like that. The prof said, “The old man said there is no deity that can make one rich, or produce money. He said only God can make you rich. In that case youths should be careful of what they are doing. There was also a time a young boy was caught at Ibadan with his friend’s skull.

When asked what he wanted to used it for, he claim it was for money ritual so as to buy a mansion in Lekki in Lagos. Most parents don’t have time for their children anymore, we don’t teach them our religion and moral any longer. Some parents have destroy the life of their children because they wanted them to be rich at all cost. We now have internet fraudsters’ parents association in Nigeria. Prophet Muhammad said there are two ways of life for men, the day of happiness and bitterness; we should let our children know these days. Don’t think you have it today, it will be like that forever; there are times for everything.”

The cleric added that parents should show their children ways of God, because a child who knows God will never go astray or do wrong things. Earlier in his welcome address, the Missioner of ADASSAN, Imam Sulei- man Adigun, said the event is a remarkable one as the society started 2003 un- der palm frond makeshift, adding that presently, there is a befitting mosque and Arabic class for the students. Imam Adigun thanked all those who contributed to the development and success of ADASSAN, and pray Allah to rewards them all.

Meanwhile, the event making the 20 years anniversary of ADASSAN cum Moalud Nabiyy started on Friday with a special Jumat prayer, followed by a walk and medical Screening for members and non-members alike . The grand finale was held on Sunday December 10, with dignitaries from near and far who grace the occasion. Some of the dignitaries were given awards, including posthumous awards for their contribution to the success of ADASSAN.

The Secretary of the planning committee, Alhaji Ibrahim Adisa, urges to the awardees to let their “awards ginger you to better the life of others and promote Islam and also continue to observe your solat and be a good ambassador of the association.” Also, the president of old Student of Daaru Sahaadat-Wa- Rosheed Taleem, Tunde Adisa, said old students of the Islamic school would continue to support the school and ADASSAN to get to the enviable height they plan for.

The second guest speaker, Sheilk Abdullah Olohunlomerue, urges women to be humble to their husbands and those around them. Meanwhile, in his remark, the chairman of the occasion, Comrade Semiu Adigun said it is a thing of joy for him to be at the event. I am delighted to be here 10 years ago, now am here again to celebrate 20 years of ADASSAN, Imam Suleiman is a ‘child of ‘destiny’ from his antecedent and his grad- ual evolvement from birth till date.

On behalf of the Awardees, Alhaja Mariam Ibrahim thanks the Missioner of ADAS- SAN for finding her and others worthy for the award She promised never let down the association, and to make good used of her chieftaincy title given to her for the upliftment of Islam and mankind in the general. “Initially I rejected the offer, but later consider it, I accepted it because it is part of worship and to also contribute to the ways of Allah and mankind. Alatunse Adini as the title implies, I have been playing my role before now, i will still continue.”