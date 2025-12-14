Adaramodu, Constructs Ultra-Modern Shops To Boost Economic, Community Dev’t

The Senate spokesperson, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, has constructed ultra-modern lock-up shops in Ilawe-Ekiti, Ekiti South-West Local Government Area of Ekiti State, as part of efforts to accelerate economic growth and community development.

The lawmaker, who represents Ekiti South Senatorial District, said the initiative was driven by his commitment to sustainable development and economic empowerment at the grassroots.

He explained that the project, known as the Oba Afuntade Market, was conceived to boost local commerce and uplift the economy of Ilawe-Ekiti.

According to him, the ultra-modern lock-up shops and open stores were executed as a constituency intervention following consultations with the local government authorities.

Senator Adaramodu added that more development projects were underway, stressing his resolve to set a standard of service that future leaders could build upon.

Speaking at the inauguration of the market at the weekend, the senator said:

“I want to appreciate the Alawe of Ilawe-Ekiti. There was no mistake in the process that made you our traditional ruler. You have done well by promising your Creator that great things will happen during your reign.

“You have created progress for Ilawe-Ekiti, and we are all contributing our quota to the development of this town.

“We thank God for the completion of this project. Many great things are still underway. I must serve as an example for those coming behind me by setting standards that show Ilawe-Ekiti has promising sons and daughters.”

In his remarks, the Alawe of Ilawe-Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Alabi, commended Senator Adaramodu for his laudable representation but cautioned against illegal activities within the market.

The monarch urged traders to use the facility strictly for legitimate economic purposes, stressing that the market is legally owned by the local government.

“I appreciate Senator Yemi Adaramodu as a good representative and thank him for all the good things he has been doing.

“I advise prospective traders to make judicious use of this facility. The local government is the legal owner, and interested persons must apply through the council.

“We do not want drug trading or any illegal activities in this market. There should be proper orientation so that no one contravenes the law,” he said.

Earlier, the Executive Chairman of Ekiti South-West Local Government, Hon. Richard Apolola, described the project as a landmark development that would stimulate commercial activities and improve livelihoods in Ilawe-Ekiti.

He praised Senator Adaramodu for his impactful interventions, noting that both the speed and quality of the project were unprecedented in the area.

Apolola urged beneficiaries to properly maintain the facility to ensure its long-term economic value to the community.

He also disclosed plans by the council to install solar-powered lighting and provide security at the market, measures expected to extend trading hours, improve safety, and boost revenue generation.

According to him, these additions would enable traders to operate conveniently while enhancing income for both traders and the local government.