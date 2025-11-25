Adar Assumes Duty As NEITI Executive Secretary

The newly appointed Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Musa Adar, has officially assumed office with a strong commitment to reposition the agency, strengthen its legal framework, and deepen transparency reforms ahead of Nigeria’s next global Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) validation scheduled for July 2026.

Addressing management and staff during his first meeting at NEITI House, Abuja, Adar said his administration would prioritise enhancing NEITI’s visibility, effectiveness, and public understanding across the country.

“NEITI has built a reputation as a beacon of openness in Nigeria’s extractive industries, but our mandate must be better understood nationwide. Our reports have shaped policies, influenced reforms, and strengthened public trust. However, the journey ahead demands even greater effort,” he stated.

Adar announced plans to immediately initiate a review of the NEITI Act 2007, arguing that the current legislation does not provide the agency with the institutional authority required to enforce compliance or deliver optimally on its mandate.

“The NEITI Act as it stands today does not provide the institutional authority and capacity required for NEITI to function at full strength. A review of the Act is essential to empower NEITI with stronger legal tools to enforce compliance, deepen reforms, and drive transparency and accountability across the entire extractive sector,” he said.

The former federal lawmaker,bwho spent 16 years in the National Assembly recalled his long-standing interaction with NEITI, particularly during his tenure as Chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum Upstream, which had oversight responsibility for the agency.

“I have worked closely with NEITI for many years. I understand its strengths and challenges. I am committed to ensuring NEITI continues to publish accurate, credible, and accessible reports, while preventing extractive revenues from being lost to inefficiency or corruption,” he added.

Adar also outlined plans to support value addition in Nigeria’s mining sector through beneficiation, noting that the country must move beyond exporting raw minerals.

“Nigeria must move from exporting raw minerals to adding real value. We will work with government to develop clear strategies for optimizing our mineral endowments through beneficiation for sustainable economic growth and revenue diversification.”

He further assured staff that human capital development would remain central to his administration’s focus, alongside deepened collaboration with government institutions, civil society, the media, industry players, the global EITI body, and development partners.

Speaking on behalf of management, NEITI’s Director of Policy, Planning and Strategy, Dr. Dieter Bassi, expressed optimism about the agency’s future under Adar’s leadership.

“We look forward to your insights, innovative strategies, and the positive impact you will bring to the NEITI family. Your wealth of experience and visionary approach align perfectly with NEITI’s mission and values,” Bassi said.

Before his appointment, Adar served as Chairman of the Board of the Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA). A seasoned politician and public servant, he played a notable role in the passage of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and sponsored several motions and bills in the areas of education, security, and infrastructure development.

Following his inaugural address, the new NEITI Executive Secretary held a closed-door meeting with the agency’s Senior Management Team to discuss immediate operational priorities.