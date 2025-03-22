Adaptation, key to survival in oil & gas industry –Ekpo

Share

A man with considerable experience in the oil and gas sector, Mr. Idongesit Ekpo is a professional with very noticeable inputs and impacts in the all-important sector which is seen as the driver and lubricant of the nation’s economy, in this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, he shared his experience. Excerpt:

Can you tell us a little about your background in business?

My journey into the oil and gas industry began with my education at the University of Calabar and at the Rivers State University of Science and Technology. I started my career at the National Fertiliser Company of Nigeria (NAFCON) as a utilities operations supervisor. This role gave me my first taste in industrial operations and set the stage for my future in oil and gas industry. From there, I moved to Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), where I held various roles, including Terminal Operations Supervisor, Operations Engineer in the BTIP project, and Terminal Operations Coordinator at the Bonny Oil and Gas Terminal.

The global economic meltdown had its toll on businesses resulting from the 2020 COVID19 pandemic, how did you navigate through?

During the lockdown, I worked with my team to commission and start up circa fifty projects creating history and a record yet to be surpassed to date. As a member of the Engineering Brownfield Modifications (EBM) on the T7 project, I ensured that operational deliverables were fully understood and that the project and I established the ORCSU Community of Practice (CoP) monthly meeting where knowledge is shared across sister companies and the forum affords staff the opportunity to ask and receive information about any grey areas of ORCSU in project delivery.

You have worked on both Brownfield and Greenfield projects. Can you explain the difference and the unique challenges each present?

Brownfield projects involve the modification, revamp, or expansion of existing live facilities, while Greenfield projects are built from scratch. Both come with their own set of challenges, complexities and risks. In today’s world, the consideration of greenhouse gases (GHG) levels has taken the center stage as the pivot on which rest the decision to proceed with a project or not. In brownfield projects, the main challenge is working within the constraints of existing infrastructure.

How do you ensure safety in such high-risk work environments?

Safety is paramount in the oil and gas industry. One of the key initiatives I have been involved in is the implementation of Operating Integrity – Ensure Safe Production (OI-ESP). This initiative focuses on promoting operational safety and improving asset integrity. During my time at Bonny Oil and Gas terminal and in Shell Gabon, I led the rationalisation and implementation of process and systems alarms management, reducing the average number of alarms from more than 1,000 per day to just two per day across all assets ensuring bad actors are reviewed daily and resolved. I also believe in the importance of training and preparedness. This helps them familiarise themselves with the new systems and procedures before the actual start-up, reducing the risk of errors and accidents.

You have worked internationally. How did working in different countries and cultures impact your approach to leadership and project management?

Working internationally has been one of the most enriching aspects of my career. Each country has its own unique culture, regulations, and challenges, and adapting to these requires a flexible and inclusive approach to leadership. During my assignment in Shell Gabon, I had to navigate the local regulatory environment while also building relationships with the local teams. This experience taught me the importance of cultural sensitivity and the need to tailor my leadership style to the specific context. In Nigeria, where I spent a significant portion of my career, I had to deal with challenges such as insecurity and infrastructure limitations.

What’s your philosophy on leadership, and how do you motivate your teams to achieve exceptional results?

My leadership philosophy is centred on collaboration, empowerment, freedom of speech in the true sense of the word, sharing opinions as no man knows it all, lessons learnt and continuous improvement. I believe in leading by example and creating an environment where team members feel valued and empowered to take ownership of their work. And one of the ways I motivate my teams is by setting clear goals and expectations. During the commissioning and start-up of projects, I ensure that everyone understands their role per each discipline and how it contributes to the overall success of the project. I also believe in recognizing and celebrating achievements, no matter how small. I also place strong emphasis on coaching and development. I believe that investing in the growth of my team members not only benefits them individually but also strengthens the team

How do you manage the stress and pressure that comes with such high-stakes work?

The oil and gas industry is indeed high-pressure, but I have learnt to manage stress through careful planning, prioritisation, and maintaining a healthy work-life balance. I am a firm believer in the importance of preparation, by thoroughly planning each phase of a project and anticipating potential challenges, I can reduce the likelihood of last-minute crises. Work is not the first step for me and my team. I also rely on my team, especially delegating responsibilities and trusting them to deliver allows me to focus on the bigger picture. This not only reduces my workload but also empowers my team to take ownership of their tasks.

What advice would you give to young professionals aspiring to work in the oil and gas industry?

I encourage young professionals to seek out mentors who can provide guidance and support as they navigate their careers. Additionally, I would emphasise the importance of safety and integrity. These are the cornerstones of our industry and maintaining a strong commitment to both will serve you well throughout your career.

Finally, I would advise young professionals to be proactive and take ownership of their careers. Don’t wait for opportunities to come to you—seek them out, take on new challenges, and always strive to deliver your best work.

