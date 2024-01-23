Adaorah Makes Projection For 2024

Rising Afrobeats star, Adaorah reflects, “While 2022’s Detty December felt like a party on steroids, 2023 though fantastic, didn’t quite reach the same electrifying heights.”

For Adaorah, however, it remained a season of triumph as she graced various stages alongside industry giants like Davido, The Cavemen, Adekunle Gold, and Bnxn, among others.

Recounting special moments, Adaorah shares her excitement about performing at The Cavemen concerts, highlighting them as her favourites in 2022 and 2023. She describes, “The Cavemen’s audience is truly a different breed. They are music lovers who relish good music.

“When I hit that stage, their energy was electrifying. Even before I uttered a word, they were cheering loudly. Sharing the lyrics, they eagerly sang along, hyping me up on stage. It felt like these are my people; it felt incredible.”

As a rising artist, Adaorah recognises the challenge of capturing an audience’s attention, but she hits every stage ready to give an electrifying performance and is confident that she will leave the audience in awe.

The Adekunle Gold concert was the perfect example—after multiple openers, the audience grew tired and was ready to see AG. Once Adaorah set foot on stage, she woke them up and the room was filled with loud cheers by the end of her set.

Adaorah knows how to work the crowd and her confidence beams through her performances. “I love performing, and my goal is to always leave the crowd excited and wanting more. I cannot wait to perform for my Lagosians in 2024”

Beyond the performances, the Lagos Detty December for Adaorah was a creative playground to connect with her audience and introduce her music to a new market.

Even in a more subdued atmosphere, the rising Afrobeats star found her rhythm and left an indelible mark, setting the stage for what promises to be an exciting 2024.

Adaorah promises 2024 is going to be a wild ride, with projects lined up. “In February, my single with Mike Okri drops – it’s a sexy, sassy remake of ‘Time, na money.’ Then, spring brings another banger, and brace yourselves for my EP in the fall. Oh, and Lagos, get ready for my intimate headlining show.”