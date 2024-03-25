Adaora Umeoji: Zenith’s Golden Girl Ascends Lender’s Top Job

Last Tuesday’s announcement by Zenith Bank Plc that it has appointed Dr Adaora Umeoji as its new Group Managing Director, effective June 1, 2024, continues to generate excitement especially in financial circles. In this write up, Tony Chukwunyem takes a look at the career of the lady, who is known by most Zenith Bank’s stakeholders as the Tier 1 lender’s Golden Girl

Given that she has been Deputy Managing Director of Zenith Bank since October 28, 2016, with close to 30 years cognate banking experience of which 26 years have been with Zenith Bank, it has always been clear to most industry watchers that Dr Adaora Umeoji was well positioned to head the Tier 1 lender someday. Her steady rise through the ranks to the CEO position of one of the country’s leading financial institutions, however, appeared to have been thwarted by regulatory guidelines introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) early last year that put a timeline on the cumulative number of years senior bank officers could occupy executive board positions, thus resulting in her retiring from Zenith Bank in February 2023.

But in what was clearly a validation of the statement that destiny cannot be denied, she was reinstated in August of the same year after the CBN amended the guidelines. Although she joined Zenith Bank in 1998 and made impressive contributions to the growth of the financial institution, it was in her roles as Head of the marketing group of the bank’s Maitama branch, Deputy Zonal Head of its Abuja Zone and Executive Director in charge of Abuja and Middle Belt Zones that Dr Umeoji undoubtedly left indelible footprints in banking in Nigeria.

Domination of government accounts

With her exceptional marketing, banking and negotiation skills, Dr Umeoji ensured that Zenith Bank was head and shoulders above other lenders in terms of competition for accounts of state governments as well as the accounts of key government Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs). Indeed, many analysts believe that Zenith Bank’s domination of the Abuja banking market, under her leadership, played a major role in ensuring that the financial institution continues to maintain its leading position in the industry.

Post TSA

Interestingly, even after the full implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) in 2015 led to Zenith Bank losing about N3 trillion deposits, the lender was not significantly impacted by the development as Dr Umeoji quickly used her marketing and negotiation skills to also rout rival lenders in terms of competition for accounts in the private sector.

In fact, her bosses at the Zenith Bank’s head office in Lagos were so impressed by the outstanding results she was delivering that they were said to have given her a free hand regarding the running of the financial institution’s affairs in Abuja.

Qualifications

Although part of the reasons the news of her appointment last week generated so much excitement was due to the fact that she is the first woman to head Zenith Bank, there is little doubt that she is eminently qualified for the job. For instance, in the statement Zenith Bank issued announcing that Dr Umeoji would be taking over from Dr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, whose five-year term expires on May 31, 2024, the lender noted: “Dame (Dr.) Adaora Umeoji is the first female GMD/CEO since the inception of the bank, and her appointment is consistent with the bank’s executive transition tradition, succession plan, and strategy of grooming leaders from within.”

The statement partly read: “Prior to this appointment, Dr. Umeoji has been the Deputy Managing Director of the bank since October 28, 2016 and has close to 30 years cognate banking experience of which 26 years has been with Zenith Bank. “She is an alumnus of the prestigious Harvard Business School where she attended the Advanced Management Program (AMP) and an alumnus of Columbia Business School with a Certificate in the Global Banking Programme. “She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology from the University of Jos, a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting and a First-Class honors in Law from Baze University, Abuja. She holds a Master of Laws from the University of Salford, United Kingdom, a Master in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Calabar, and also has a doctorate in business administration from Apollos University, USA.

“She holds a Certificate in Economics for Business from the prestigious MIT Sloan School of Management, USA, and has attended various management programmes in renowned Universities around the world including the strategic thinking and Management programme at Wharton Business School, USA. She also attended the executive program in Strategic Management, and has a Certificate in Leading Global Business all from Harvard Business School, USA. “She is a fellow of notable professional bodies including the Chartered Banker Institute, UK, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, Nigerian Institute of Management, Institute of Credit Administration, Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Nigeria, Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators, and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria among others.

“In 2022, the Federal Government of Nigeria honored Dr. Umeoji with Officer of the Order of the Niger, as a recognition of her contributions to nation building. She is a Peace Advocate of the United Nations (UN-POLAC).” The statement further said that Dr. Umeoji had impacted many lives through her philanthropic and humanitarian activities through her NGOs; Pink Breathe Cancer Foundation and the Adorable Foundation that educates, caters for Cancer patients and indigent children education especially the Girl-Child.

It added that as a result of her passion for promoting professionalism in the banking industry and improving the well-being of the less privileged, Dr. Umeoji founded the Catholic Bankers Association of Nigeria (CBAN), a platform she uses to promote ethical banking and service to humanity. A devout catholic, Dr. Umeoji is a Lady of the Order of Knights of St. John International (KSJI) and was awarded a Papal Knight of the Order of St. Sylvester by His Holiness Pope Francis.

Many analysts believe that Zenith Bank’s domination of the Abuja banking market, under her leadership, played a major role in ensuring that the bank continues to maintain its leading position in the industry

Shareholders’ reactions

It was thus no surprise that her appointment has been warmly welcomed by shareholder associations across the country. In his reaction to the appointment, the President of Noble Shareholders Association, Matthew Akinlade, said: “The woman is eminently qualified. I have been going through her profile, even her experience with Zenith Bank.

I have never met her, but going through her profile, I felt satisfied.” Similarly, President, Pragmatic Shareholders Association, Bisi Bakare, said: “As an investor and as a woman, I’m happy about the development in Zenith Bank of promoting her from Deputy Managing Director to Group Managing Director. I’m very happy with it and I wish her the best of luck and I pray that during her tenure, Zenith Bank will go from strength to strength.”

Conclusion

With women already heading ten of the country’s Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) prior to Dr. Umeoji’s appointment as GMD/ CEO of Zenith Bank, analysts believe the nation’s banking industry is heading in the right direction and that with a woman as its head, Zenith Bank will continue to maintain its position as one of the industry’s biggest players. The financial institution belongs to the elite club of banks with a market value of over N1 trillion on the NGX.