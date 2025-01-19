Adanna Madueke: Colonialism, Slavery Stripped Us of Our Cultural Pride

Share

Adanna Madueke is an acclaimed filmmaker and advocate for African heritage, who recently unveiled her documentary titled, ‘Our African Hairitage’. The move is to drive conversations on the legacy of beauty standards for black women. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, Adanna, who hails from Anambra State but based in Canada, shares her discovery on natural hair movement from different parts of Africa

Why has it become imperative for African women to embrace their natural beauty, accept their hair texture. Why now?

It has become imperative for African women to embrace their natural beauty and accept their hair texture because our hair is more than just strands—it’s a living archive of our history, our identity, and our resilience. For so long, colonization and slavery stripped us of our cultural pride, forcing us to conform to beauty standards that erased who we are. Our hair was vilified, called “unmanageable,” “unprofessional,” or “less than,” and many of us internalized these messages, losing touch with the beauty of what grows naturally from our roots.

But now, there’s a shift. We’re realizing that reclaiming our hair is about more than aesthetics—it’s about reclaiming ourselves. It’s about teaching the next generation that their hair isn’t a problem to be fixed but a crown to be celebrated.

I see it in the young girls I meet through the Crown Revival project, where we provide tools and knowledge for them to care for their natural hair. When they realize their hair is beautiful and worthy, you can see the pride light up their faces. This is why it’s so important now.

The world is watching African women redefine beauty on our own terms. From the ‘Our African Hairitage documentary’ to the rise of natural hair movements globally, we’re taking back the narrative. We’re saying no to invisibility and yes to authenticity. The urgency comes from knowing that every time a woman embraces her natural hair, she’s telling the world, “I am enough, exactly as I am.”

This moment is a revolution and we are the leaders, showing that natural beauty is powerful, unapologetic, and here to stay.

What made you decide on having the documentary, African Heritage? What are the goals it’s meant to achieve?

Our African Hairitage is my way of giving back to the Black community. I’ve seen the decline in how we appreciate our natural hair and the disdain for traditional hairstyles. This documentary is about reminding people of the rich history behind these hairstyles and their meanings. When you understand where something comes from, you’re more likely to cherish it.

Ultimately, the goal is to educate, celebrate, and spark a movement of pride in our heritage.

The quest to discover African heritage has taken you to different African countries. Can you share some unique ways they treat their natural hair?

Okay. This is an interesting question. It’s been quite the journey! Starting in Nigeria, I discovered the magic of Shea Butter—it’s a staple for hair growth and moisture retention. But my experiences in Senegal and Kenya were disappointing. I was hoping to discover authentic hair care routines that I haven’t heard of but the reverse was the case. Finding basic hair care products like conditioners was a struggle. In Senegal, salons pushed relaxers as substitutes, and in a Kenyan village, the hairdresser I met in the village only had water and a blow dryer.

This lack of accessible natural hair treatments is why so many women think natural hair is hard to manage. That inspired my Crown Revival Project, which aims to simplify hair care and make it accessible across Africa. It shouldn’t be this hard—this is Africa! We should know how to care for our crowns.

Are there natural hair care products Nigeria should work on to enhance healthy hair?

Let’s start with the basics: Conditioners. Many salons lack them, especially those catering to everyday women. You should be able to walk into any roadside salon and have access to a conditioner. So, how will you care for my hair when you don’t have a conditioner? These are the types of salons that force girls to relax their hair.

What are the basic hair treatment information even a teenager should know?

Every teenage girl should know how to care for her natural hair! During our maiden Crown Revival Project, we taught young girls simple but essential steps including: Always spray water on your hair before combing it.

Use a conditioner to combat dryness, especially in harsh weather.

Comb your hair starting from the tips, working your way up.

Embrace protective styles to reduce breakage.

Sleep with a satin bonnet to protect your hair.

These basics, if practiced consistently, can make a world of difference.

You shared an interesting story recently about what inspired your going natural. Can you share that story with us?

First of all, I’d like to say, we don’t “go natural”—we return natural. Natural is who we are.

My journey to returning natural wasn’t exactly planned; it was more of a forced experience that became transformative. When I moved to Canada for school, I arrived with my hair in braids. Those braids stayed in for four months because, honestly, I didn’t know what to do with my hair or how to care for it.

By the end of the semester, I finally decided to take the braids down. After four months of neglect, my hair was completely tangled and matted. Without the proper tools or knowledge, I combed through every single knot with brute force. The result? My hair was gone—completely damaged—and I had a massive headache to show for it.

To make matters worse, I washed my hair with shower gel because I didn’t know what products to use. That was the moment I realized I had to figure this out on my own. Going to a salon wasn’t an option—I had just $20 in my account, and someone had quoted me $200 to braid my hair! Coming from Nigeria, where hair care is far more affordable, this was a massive shock.

That experience pushed me to learn how to care for my hair myself. What began as a moment of frustration turned into a journey of discovery. I had to unlearn everything I thought I knew about hair care and started afresh.

Looking back, that moment was a turning point. It taught me resilience, resourcefulness, and, most importantly, the beauty of embracing my natural hair. What started as a forced transition has become one of the most empowering decisions of my life.

You went to the Canada when you were 17. What will be your general advice to a Nigerian about to make the same journey at the same age?

This is a tough one because everyone’s experience is unique. For me, I migrated alone without any family, which came with its own set of challenges. My advice to anyone in a similar situation is to be patient with yourself—it truly does get better with time.

I still remember sitting through entire Chemistry classes and not understanding a thing because of the differences in accents. It was frustrating and overwhelming. Honestly, I can’t even count the number of times I cried during those early days. It’s okay to have those moments—they’re part of the process.

Mental health was a real struggle for me. Being away from home, navigating a new culture, and feeling isolated all took a toll. If you’re making this journey, my advice is to prioritize your mental health. Find a support system, whether it’s through friends, community groups, or even professional resources. Give yourself permission to feel, and don’t bottle things up—it’s okay to cry and process your emotions.

Above all, remember that every challenge you face is shaping you into a stronger, more resilient person. Be kind to yourself, stay focused on your goals, and know that you’re not alone—it gets better with time.

How true is it that Africans face discrimination also because of their hair texture?

It’s absolutely true that Africans, and people of African desent, often face discrimination because of their hair texture. Sadly, this is not just an issue outside the continent—it’s quite common even here in Africa. We’ve become so influenced by western ideal that many of us believe our hair should feel and look like that of our colonizers.

In one of the episodes of Our African Hairitage documentary, we shared the story of Ko, a woman in Senegal, who was pressured to relax her hair at an African salon. This wasn’t an isolated experience—many stylists see natural hair as “difficult” and convince young girls to relax it, perpetuating the idea that natural hair is unmanageable or less desirable.

This discrimination often starts with us. When we fail to embrace and celebrate our natural hair, we allow these harmful narratives to persist. It’s heartbreaking to see how deeply these biases are rooted but it’s also empowering to know that change begins with us.

Do you believe embracing our cultural heritage is part of what made the Canadian parliament have a Law on how African women wear their hair?

Canada doesn’t yet have a federal law specific to African women and their hair, but provinces like British Columbia and Ontario have taken steps to address discrimination against natural hair. These changes reflect the global momentum driven by the natural hair movement, as well as inspiration from neighbouring countries like the United States.

In the U.S., the CROWN Act has been enacted in several states, highlighting the importance of legal protections against hair discrimination. The progress seen there serves as a powerful example of how advocacy and cultural pride can lead to systemic change.

This cross-border influence demonstrates the interconnectedness of these movements, as both nations share a commitment to addressing racial inequities.

Initiatives like Crown Revival and Our African Hairitage amplify this momentum, showing how embracing our heritage and identity spark critical conversations. By taking pride in our roots and pushing for equity, we create a ripple effect that inspires legal and societal progress, fostering a more inclusive future in Canada and beyond.

Speaking about your documentary, you mentioned that certain hairstyles such as Cornrows have history behind them. Can you tell us a few?

Absolutely!

Cornrows are more than a hairstyle; they are a powerful symbol of resistance and resilience. During slavery, African men and women braided their hair into intricate patterns that served as maps for escape routes. For example, the number of braids or their direction could indicate paths to take or where to find shelter. Beyond slavery, cornrows also held social significance in many African cultures, indicating tribe, marital status, age, or even wealth.

The Fulani people are renowned for their elaborate and beautiful hairstyles, featuring long braids adorned with beads and other cowries. The braids are not just decorative; they symbolize family lineage, social status, and personal identity. For instance, certain patterns or placements of braids might indicate a woman’s marital status or her community’s wealth and cultural pride. These hairstyles are a living testament to the Fulani’s rich cultural heritage and their commitment to preserving their identity.

Cowries, often incorporated into hairstyles, hold a special place in African culture. Historically, cowries were used as currency, representing wealth and prosperity. When woven into hair, cowries symbolize affluence, fertility, and spiritual protection. In some communities, they are believed to ward off evil spirits or bring good fortune. For women, adorning their hair with cowries is also a celebration of femininity, power, and connection to their ancestral roots.

Every style tells a story

Each braid, bead, or Cowrie woven into African hair carries a piece of history. Hairstyles were used to communicate, to celebrate milestones, and to preserve traditions across generations. In a world where cultural decline has often threatened these practices, embracing and showcasing these hairstyles is a way to honour our ancestors and keep their stories alive. Through Our African Hairitage, I hope to remind people that our hair is more than just aesthetics—it’s a legacy, a language, and a crown that connects us to our roots.

It’s the social media age and influencers keep promoting home made recipes that can grow hair, like cloves, Rosemary, hibiscus, Olive oil, Castor oil and the rest. Do you think they work or are they not for African hair?

Natural ingredients like Shea Butter and Aloe Vera can work wonders because of their nutrients but it depends on your hair type. What works for me might not work for you. So, it’s about knowing your hair and giving it the care it needs.

If you are asked to convince a woman who has been relaxing her hair to change and go natural, what are your top three convincing points?

Girl, your natural hair is your crown—it’s bold, it’s beautiful, and it’s unapologetically you.

It’s not as hard to manage as you think. Water and a simple routine can work wonders.

You’re missing out on the volume, texture, and versatility of natural hair. Once you embrace it, you’ll never look back.

Did you study anything close to fashion or beautician in school?

No, I studied Biological sciences major and Chemistry minor at the University of Alberta, Canada.

