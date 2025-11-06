New Telegraph

November 6, 2025
Adangba Projected Ilorin In Good Light –Lawal

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the last general election in Kwara State, Mallam Hakeem Oladimeji Lawal, has reacted to the death of a former Chief of Staff to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Major-General (rtd.) Mohammed Abdullahi Adangba, describing the deceased as a worthy, rare breed who projected the positive virtues of Ilorin Emirate.

A statement issued by his Media Office yesterday, said the late Army General was a symbol of humility, hardwork, and honesty, with which the people of Ilorin Emirate are known.

While describing the death as a loss to the country, Kwara State, and particularly Ilorin Emirate, he, however stated the deceased lived a life of honour.

