Adamu, Wadada, Umaru, Others Laud Gov. Sule’s Developmental Strides 

Some political leaders in Nasarawa State including former National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, Sen Tanko Al-Makura and the senator representing Nasarawa West, Aliyu Wadada and other stakeholders have lauded Governor Abdullahi Sule, for his developmental strides in the past four years.

They gave the commendation at the weekend in Lafia during a book launch written by Allh. Abdullahi Tanimu to assess the performance of Governor Sule’s administration titled ‘Progressive Governance’, from inception.

Speaking at the event, former National Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC), Sen. Abdullahi Adamu who was the first civilian governor of Nasarawa State, said that Sule had actually consolidated on the achievements of his predecessors and had improved on them.

Adamu said that they are really proud of Governor Sule over his performance, saying it was only right to continue to pray and support him as critical stakeholders in the state.

Also speaking, Sen. Aliyu Wadada (SDP, Nasarawa West) lauded the governor for attracting investors like Dangote, Flour Mill, and Asma Rice among other conglomerates to invest in the state.

He explained that Nasarawa state would witness unprecedented development development in no distant time when all the investors attracted by the governor Sule begin operation fully, saying, the investment would bring about employment and boost revenue of the state.

The senator said the governor had constructed classrooms and renovated many schools, constructed modern and neighbourhood markets, roads, and bus terminals among other infrastructures across the state.

Wadada then called on the people of the state to support the governor to succeed irrespective of their religion, tribal or political affiliations, just as he commended the author of the book for taking the pain to document the achievements of the governor and expressed optimism that it would be resourceful to researchers and students.

On his part, Rep. Jeremiah Umaru, (APC, Akwanga/Nassarawa-Eggon/Wamba Federal Constituency) lauded the author of the book for revealing the developmental strides of the governor.

He added that the book would help to enlighten the people to know what was being done in other places rather than their communities.

Umaru also commended Gov. Sule for all his projects including the construction of Farin Ruwa road in Wamba Local Government Area of the state.

In his remark, Governor Abdullahi Sule appreciated the author for recognizing his effort toward developing the state and making it viable for investors to come.

Sule revealed that the government has concluded plans to construct 15 15-kilometre roads in each of the 13 LGAs in the state.

The governor also said that the government had paid the counterpart funds for 2023 to Universal Basic Education Commission and over 140 schools would be constructed soonest under that arrangement.

He governor, therefore, promised to embark on more projects that would have a direct bearing on the lives of the people and also train and retrain the workforce for optimal performance.

The author, Alhaji Abdullahi Tanimu, a physically challenged, said he was motivated to write the book because of the leadership style of the governor who believes in inclusivity.