Adams Urges Preservation Of Indigenous Culture Against Foreign Influence

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has urged Nigerians in the Diaspora to actively promote the country’s indigenous languages, culture, traditions, and historical heritage, wherever they may be.

Similarly, Professor Kolawole Raheem, former Head of the Centre for School and Community Science and Technology Studies (SACOST) at the University of Education, Winneba, Ghana, called for consistent efforts from Yoruba descendants abroad to strengthen and preserve the Yoruba culture.

Both made the call during a recent webinar hosted by the Asia International Summit 2025, organised by the Asia chapter of the Oodua Progressive Union (OPU).

Speaking on the theme “Importance of Diaspora Yoruba Activities in Promoting Yoruba Heritage Worldwide”, Iba Adams said Yoruba people in the Diaspora serve as a crucial bridge between their homeland and the global community.

“The Yoruba are rich in culture and tradition in language, arts, and values, all of which represent a vital part of Nigeria’s identity and cultural wealth,” he said.

He listed core Yoruba values such as discipline, integrity, dignity of labour, social justice, religious tolerance, self-reliance, and patriotism as principles that should be preserved and promoted globally.

According to him, cultural festivals, language advocacy, traditional arts, community engagement, and organisations like the OPU play a vital role in keeping Nigeria’s cultural identity alive abroad.

He cited OPU chapters across Asia — including Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, the UAE, and the Philippines — which host annual events like Oodua Day, football tournaments, and humanitarian initiatives. He stressed that such programmes help prevent younger generations and spouses from losing touch with their language, traditions, and roots.

“These activities not only strengthen our cultural identity but also enhance Nigeria’s image internationally, fostering mutual respect and understanding among nations,” Adams added.

He emphasized the importance of indigenous languages as central to cultural expression and identity. “The use and promotion of the Yoruba language in Diaspora communities is critical to sustaining our heritage,” he said.

Adams further noted that Diaspora Yoruba activities also contribute to economic and social development by building networks that promote trade, education, and cultural exchange — in line with values of self-reliance and patriotism.

In his remarks, Prof. Raheem said the call for cultural preservation was timely, especially in the face of growing foreign cultural influence from the West and China.

“Countries are now competing for control of limited natural resources, and one subtle method being employed is cultural dominance,” he said.

Raheem lamented that foreign influences from food and clothing to education and religion are gradually eroding Africa’s indigenous cultures, including that of the Yoruba.

“We must leverage the uniqueness of our culture to promote sustainable socio-economic development in Yorubaland. It is essential to protect and preserve our environment and heritage for future generations,” he said.