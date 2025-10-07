Adams: Restructuring, Solution To Nigeria’s Developmental Challenges

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has reiterated his call for Nigeria to return to a regional system of government, stating that restructuring remains the only viable path to sustainable development.

Adams, who made the remarks while delivering his keynote address as the Global Convener of the Oodua Progressives Union (OPU) at the 11th edition of the association’s Europe Summit held in Naples, Italy, argued that excessive centralisation has stifled the country’s growth for decades.

He explained that with restructuring, Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones would be able to harness their resources effectively and develop at their own pace, adding that the current unitary system encourages massive corruption and impedes good governance.

“Nigeria was plunged into crisis since the military incursion into administration in 1966, after which General Johnson Aguiyi Ironsi changed our Federal Constitution to a Unitary Constitution,” he said.

“A nation of more than 250 million people cannot be using this sort of over-centralised constitution, where resources meant for states and local governments are concentrated at the centre. This has ensured that states and local governments cannot develop at their pace without relying on handouts from Abuja,” he added.

Adams urged OPU members and Nigerians in the diaspora to lend their voices to the campaign for restructuring.

“You must demand restructuring as the only way the country can move forward. You can drive the cause peacefully on the basis of ideology. We do not have any other nation, so we must join in proffering solutions to the hydra-headed challenges confronting Nigeria’s nationhood,” he stated.

In his address, OPU Europe Coordinator, Alhaji Ganiyu Wahab, said the summit represented more than just a gathering, describing it as a collective commitment to advancing the interests, culture, and aspirations of the Yoruba people in the diaspora.

He noted that the OPU Europe had long served as a beacon of unity, cultural preservation, and advocacy for the Yoruba nation both at home and abroad.

“Today, in Europe, we continue that noble tradition, fostering solidarity, empowerment, and development. This summit provides us with a unique platform to deliberate on pressing issues, from educational advancement and economic development to cultural preservation and political engagement,” Wahab said.

He stressed the importance of forging new alliances, exchanging ideas, and charting strategic pathways that would propel the Yoruba community to greater heights.

“Our journey is one of collective effort. Each member, each leader, and each supporter plays a vital role in shaping the future of our people. Let us harness the strength of our unity, the depth of our cultural heritage, and the innovative spirit that defines us as a people,” he concluded.