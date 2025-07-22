Adams, Others Seek Better Promotion Of Heritage Sites In S’West To Boost Economy

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has urged South-West state governments to prioritise the promotion of cultural festivals and heritage sites as a means of driving economic growth in the region.

Adams made the call during the 2025 edition of the Okota Festival, organised by the Olokun Festival Foundation (OFF), held in Arigidi-Akoko, Ondo State, over the weekend.

Other speakers at the festival included the Chairman of the Akoko Northwest Council of Obas and Owa of Ogbagi, Oba Victor Adetona, and the Zaki of Arigidi-Akoko, Oba Yisa Olanipekun.

In his remarks, Adams urged the Ondo State Government to formally recognise and promote the Okota Festival, and to support its inclusion on the list of important cultural events in Nigeria.

He noted that with such efforts, the Okota River site could someday become a globally recognised cultural heritage site and tourism destination like the Osun-Osogbo Grove.

“Yorubaland is blessed with numerous historical and tourism assets that can serve as catalysts for development. If properly developed, they will attract tourists from across the world,” Adams said.

He also charged traditional rulers across the region to strengthen their roles as custodians of Yoruba culture and traditions.

“The government and traditional institutions must do more to preserve our culture. Any people who abandon their tradition and heritage do so at their own peril,” he said.

Adams highlighted the example of Asian nations, whose commitment to preserving their identity and traditions has contributed to their technological advancement.

He pledged support for any traditional ruler in Akokoland committed to promoting the culture and traditions of their people.

In his own remarks, Oba Adetona of Ogbagi said he had taken a cue from Adams’ efforts and had launched a cultural festival in his kingdom, calling for government support to sustain it.

Similarly, Oba Olanipekun of Arigidi-Akoko appealed to the Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa-led administration and the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Adesoji Afolabi, to assist traditional rulers in preserving and promoting the state’s cultural heritage.

He also called for a return to the era of financial and material support for royal institutions, saying many monarchs are weighed down by the financial demands of their office.

Chairman of the occasion, Hon. Ogunbi Abiodun, expressed delight at the success of the 2025 Okota Festival and pledged to sponsor the next edition. He urged traditional rulers in Akokoland to continue praying for the prosperity of their people.

The festival featured the traditional Aje procession led by maidens, along with performances by various cultural troupes, including the Arigidi-Akoko cultural troupe, the Edo State Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) troupe, and the Okoye traditional group.