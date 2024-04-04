Adams Oshiomole: From Outstanding Labour Leader To Distinguished Senator

In a time when the importance of integrity and accountability in politics cannot be overstated, a few personalities stand out like a juicy red apple tucked in amongst its green contemporaries. Many can attest to the fact that the much spoken about Senator Adams Oshiomohole is one of such juicy red apples that overtime have distinguished himself in service to our dear country, Nigeria. Oshiomhole’s leadership blueprints serve as a ray of light amidst the often murky landscape of Nigerian politics. His dedication and passion continue to inspire, reinforcing the belief that positive change is possible, and that the welfare of the Nigerian people will always remain at the forefront of his agenda.

So I join the grateful many to celebrate him as he reaches the new milestone of 72 years of the gift of his person to our nation. Senator Adams Oshiomhole’s unwavering commitment to truth, accountability, and the welfare of the Nigerian people has not only been a source of inspiration but also a catalyst for earning him well-deserved recognition. Throughout his career, he has consistently demonstrated a steadfast dedication to these values, earning him the reputation as a true champion of integrity in Nigerian politics. Adams Oshiomhole’s life and career can be characterised as a series of remarkable successes as an excellent Labour leader, Governor, Party Chairman, and distinguished Senator.

As a renowned labour leader, Oshiomhole transformed the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) into a formidable force to reckon with in Nigerian politics. During his time as NLC president, he led several nationwide strikes and successfully negotiated wage increases for civil servants. He was known for his outspokenness and hard-line positions, his ability to galvanise the labour movement, and his unwavering commitment to the cause. As Governor of Edo State, Oshiomhole’s leadership was marked by a drive to bring about positive change and development in the state.

One of his most significant achievements as governor was the Edo State basic education transformation programme, which transformed the education sector in the state. He also implemented several initiatives aimed at improving the standard of living of the people, including road construction, healthcare reforms, and economic empowerment programmes. These well documented achievements are even more appreciated in recent times when the state under the current administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki is experiencing fortunes that are somewhat in stark contrast to what the state saw under the Oshiomoholeled administration.

Clearly this administration hasn’t lived up to the expectation of the people of Edo State and the masses are making their feelings known on a daily basis. A sojourn on the streets of Edo left me with echoes of dissatisfaction on the performance of the current administration and a yearning for the days of the comrade governor who clearly understood where the shoe bites the workers and by extension the common man. It is these yearnings that further fuels the feeling of a broken heart in me when I encounter certain reservations or dislikes by the people of Benin due to what I suspect would be politically backed hate propaganda directed towards the enigma called Adams Oshiomohole.

As a proud offspring of the Urhobo nation, a people who clearly have ancestral trace to the great Benin people, I passionately dear to speak on the little authority as an ancestral Benin son and appeal to my fellow Benin brothers to kill whatsoever feeling of dislike towards Oshiomohole not minding whatsoever force is driving it, and show love to a man who has shown nothing but love to Benin people in all his time as a public office holder. It is well known that it was during his time as governor of Edo State that the full rights, acknowledgements and prestige of the Oba of Benin as a revered monarch was restored. Be it financial or otherwise, he ensured that the full honour due to the Oba of Benin is accorded him and worked tirelessly to dispel every form of corruption that had mitigated against the full accordance of financial and other acknowledgements due to the Monarch, and it has remained so till date.

Therefore I strongly believe that such a man should and cannot be seen as an enemy of the Benin people as over the years he has shown mostly patriotic gestures towards the area and still continues to do so. Senator Adams Oshiomhole’s deep connection with the Benin people makes him well deserving of love from them and the strength for this argument can be drawn from his exceptional leadership, tireless efforts in promoting development, and his unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people. Oshiomhole’s tenure as the governor of Edo State showcased his dedication to transforming the state and improving the lives of its residents.

His policies and programmes were crafted with the best interests of the Benin people in mind. He prioritised infrastructure development, ensuring that roads were constructed and upgraded, thus enhancing connectivity and facilitating economic growth. Education was another area of focus for Oshiomhole during his governorship. Through his basic education transformation program, he worked tirelessly to revitalise the educational system in the state, providing quality education to young Benin students. By renovating schools, providing resources, and training teachers, he empowered future generations, giving them a chance for a brighter future.

He prioritised the healthcare sector by revamping medical facilities and implementing healthcare reforms. This included the construction and equipping of hospitals and health centres, as well as the introduction of health insurance schemes, ensuring that the people of Benin had access to quality healthcare services. Furthermore, Oshiomhole’s charisma, eloquence, and ability to effectively communicate with the people helped build trust and foster a sense of unity. He was able to connect with a wide range of individuals, regardless of social background or political affiliation and should therefore be shown love and acceptance by the good people of Benin.

As a distinguished senator, representing Edo North Senatorial District, Oshiomhole is known for his vocal and impassioned speeches on the floor of the senate. He used his position to advocate for policies and initiatives that would promote economic growth, social welfare, and good governance. His leadership has been characterised by integrity, honesty, and a commitment to the welfare of the people. He has earned the respect and admiration of many for his unwavering commitment to promoting accountability, transparency, and good governance.

Senator Adams Oshiomhole’s outstanding achievements as a labour leader, governor, and distinguished senator have set him apart as a role model and inspiration to many. His contributions to society have been enormous, and his impact has been felt by countless Nigerians. He has demonstrated that with the right leadership, it is possible to bring about positive change and improve the lives of people. Hearty cheers to a titan of the people and join many others to wish him the best of years ahead.