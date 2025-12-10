Adams Leads Europe Offside Record

Nigeria and Sevilla forward Akor Adams has emerged as the player with the highest number of offside calls across Europe’s major leagues this season, with detailed performance data placing him ahead of some of the continent’s most prolific strikers.

Adams has been flagged offside 19 times in La Liga, accumulated over 757 minutes in 13 matches, seven of which were starts.

The figure places him above Kylian Mbappe in the league, who has been caught offside 16 times while leading the scoring chart with 16 goals in 16 games.

Across Europe’s top divisions, only Moise Kean of Fiorentina matches Adams’ tally with 19 offsides in Serie A, recorded in 1,157 minutes from 13 starts.

In the Bundesliga, Deniz Undav has 11, Evanilson of Bournemouth has 12 in the Premier League, while Mohamed Kader Meite has six in Ligue 1.

READ ALSO:

Beyond his positioning issues, Adams’ season has produced modest attacking returns. He has scored two goals and provided one assist, registering 14 shots with five on target.

His last goal came in early October in a 4–1 win over Barcelona, and he has since gone seven matches without scoring.

Despite the drought, he remains a central figure in Sevilla’s attack, completing the full match in the 1–1 draw with Valencia on Sunday.

Adams’ consistency at the club level has earned him increasing prominence with the national team.

He has scored twice in his first four caps and has been named in Eric Chelle’s provisional squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

He is expected to make his final appearance for Sevilla this year when they host Oviedo on Sunday before joining the Super Eagles for what will be his first senior tournament.

The striker, who has spoken openly about the disappointment of missing the 2026 World Cup after Nigeria’s defeat to DR Congo in the play-off final in November, received his first senior call-up in October for the qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin and scored on his debut as a substitute.

He then added Nigeria’s opening goal in the semi-final win over Gabon, but his fourth appearance, against DR Congo in Rabat, ended in frustration as he came on for the injured Victor Osimhen during a tense encounter.