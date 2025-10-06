Adams Fires Warning With Goal In Sevilla’s 4-1 Rout Of Barca

On a night when Sevilla delivered one of their most resounding performances of the season, Super Eagles striker, Akor Adams didn’t disappoint.

The 25-year-old forward, recently called up to the Nigerian national team for the first time, celebrated the milestone in the best possible way by scoring in his side’s emphatic 4-1 victory over Barcelona in La Liga yesterday.

Adams, who joined Sevilla in the summer, was introduced in the 61st minute and made his presence felt in the dying moments of the match. With Barcelona down to ten men following a red card to Gerard Fernandez, the Nigerian forward took advantage of the extra space, latch ing onto a perfectly timed assist from compatriot Chidera Ejuke.

With composure beyond his years, Adams slotted the ball past the Barcelona goalkeeper in the sixth minute of added time to seal a dominant win for the Andalusian side.