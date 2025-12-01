Super Eagles striker Akor Adams has expressed clear disappointment after Sevilla fell to neighbours Real Betis in the Seville derby.

Sevilla’s derby defeat left frustration simmering within the squad, and Nigerian forward Akor Adams did not attempt to hide his disappointment after the painful setback.

With emotions running high and the team struggling to rebound, Adams described the defeat as a “slap in the face,” showing how much the result stung ahead of a crucial week for the club.

Adams Reflects On Derby Frustration

The Sevilla striker showed clear frustration after the game, saying the derby loss hurt more than a typical defeat.

While the club’s performance showed moments of promise, the final result left the Super Eagles striker feeling deflated. Adams’ reference to the loss as a “slap in the face” reflects both the intensity of the rivalry and the expectations placed on Sevilla this season.

The Nigerian attacker, who continues to play an important role in the squad, believed the team lacked the final bit of sharpness and composure needed to secure a positive outcome.

In a derby where small details often decide the match, Adams felt Sevilla paid the price for their missed opportunities and lapses in concentration. His reaction also mirrored the disappointment of the fans, who demand strong performances in high-stakes fixtures, especially against top opponents.

Despite the setback, Adams emphasised that the team must positively channel their frustration, turning it into motivation rather than allowing it to disrupt their momentum.

Adams, Sevilla Hoping For Quick Bounce-Back

There is little time for Adams and Sevilla to linger on the defeat, as the club faces a congested fixture schedule in the coming days.

A midweek Spanish Cup tie is quickly followed by a crucial league clash against Valencia, a game that could have a major impact on their standing in the table.

The demanding schedule means Adams will be crucial as Sevilla aim to steady themselves and avoid slipping into a worrying run of form.

His desire to spark a response is clear, and the Nigerian striker hopes to play a defining role in lifting the team’s spirits as they prepare for two high-pressure games.