Adamawa, Taraba Customs Made N86, 517,570 Seizure In One Month

The Operation Whirlwind of the Nigeria Customs Service, Adamawa and Taraba states Command said it has witnessed significant seizures with monetary value of N86, 517,570 in November 2024 only.

Addressing newsmen on the activities of the team in Zone ‘D’ that was held yesterday in Yola, Adamawa State capital, the Team Coordinator, Comptroller H. K. Ejibunu said that the successes recorded were through unrelenting, uncompromising and collective efforts of the operatives.

The seized items include 1,124 jerry cans of 25, 40 and 60 litres each of PMS; 53 drums of 200 litres of capacity each filled with PMS.

Other items include 21,000 litres of PMS conveyed in two fuel tankers totaling 71,965 litres, aimed at smuggling it to the Republic of Cameroon, while five vehicles and two motorcycles were also seized.

Also on the anti-smuggling drives and in the spirit of inter-agency collaboration, the operatives had intercepted 14 fuel tankers loaded with PMS on the ground of product diversions and smuggling.

According to Ejibunu, out of the 14 fuel tankers incepted, 13 were handed over to NMDPRA in Yola, while one to NMDPRA in Taraba State for continued interagency action.

“It is evident that the antismuggling crusade of Operation Whirlwind had allowed Adamawa State to witness a stable and sufficient supply of PMS, reducing scarcity and price instability,” he said.

