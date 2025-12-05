Adamawa, Taraba Customs Command Seizes 184 Litres Of PMS In 8 Months

The anti -smuggling crusade of the Nigerian Customs Service otherwise known as “Operation Whirlwind” Zone ‘D’ has recorded 55 seizures of PMS worth #81,603,515 within the last eight weeks of it operation.

The seizures were made across various smuggling flash points of Adamawa State on different dates and time. The Controller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adewale announced this in Yola, yesterday while showing off the seized smuggled goods at a press conference.

Mr Adewale who was represented by the National Coordinator of Operation Whirlwind, ACG Kolapo Oladeji, gave the allocations to include Mubi Sahuda axis, Farang -Belel, Gurim-Fufore, Maiha, Wuro Bokki, Ribado waterways, Muninga and Baking Kogi.

The seized items include; 184,006 litres of PMS packed in 2,642 jerry cans of 25 litres, 11,256 litres of PMS deposited in a filling station and 485 drums of 220 litres capacity each intended to be smuggled out of the country and two large wooden boats used in conveying the seized PMS.

He stated that the Operation Whirlwind Zone ‘D’ had positioned all its machineries across the areas of its responsibilities and ensuring that the border becomes airtight, making it difficult for the economic saboteurs to carry out their activities.

Kolapo Oladeji stressed that “the Command will not relent in our aggressive anti -smuggling drives and will ensure that the supply chains of these economic wreckers are truncated in accordance with enabling laws.”

He stressed that the confiscation was not only critical to prevent economic sabotage, but also aligned with national priorities on energy security, food, security and economic stabilisation.