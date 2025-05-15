Adamawa SUBEB Urges Transparency In Quality Education

Share

The Adamawa State Universal Basic Education Board (ADSUBEB) has formally opened bids for the engagement of consultancy services under the 2022, 2023, and 2024 Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC)/SUBEB matching grant initiative.

At the official bid opening ceremony held in Yola, ADSUBEB reaffirmed its commitment to a transparent and accountable procurement process.

The Executive Chairman of the board, Dr. Murtala Babayi, represented by the Board’s Permanent Member II, Dr. Aliyu Sa’ad, welcomed participating firms and expressed appreciation for their interest and efforts.

Babayi emphasized the importance of delivering high-quality education infrastructure across the state, urging successful consultants to strictly adhere to project specifications and timelines.

He acknowledged the vital support of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, whose administration facilitated the timely release of counter – part funding required for the UBEC matching grants.

