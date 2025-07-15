Adamawa SUBEB Opens Bids For Education-Support Projects

In effort to enhance and boost the quality of basic education in the state, the Adamawa State Universal Basic Education Board (ADSUBEB) has held a public bid for education projects under the purview of the Board.

The exercise, which however kicked off with a pivotal phase with the procurement of vehicles, motorcycles, and sports equipment, according to the Board, is aimed at strengthening educational infrastructure and services across the state.

The procurement exercise was segmented into three Lots, which were the supply of five new assorted vehicles; 21 new TVS HLX Motorcycles (2024 model) under Lot 1 to boost administrative efficiency.

Under Lot 2, meant for technical officers across the 21 local government areas, is designated to facilitate monitoring and supervision; and this involves acquisition of various sports equipment, while Lot 3 is designed to promote physical education and healthy development among school children.

The ADSUBEB Chairman, Dr Murtala Umar Babayi, while addressing stakeholders at the event, reaffirmed the Board’s commitment to transparency and accountability, and highlighted the importance of the procurement exercise in supporting teachers, students and school operations.

“Today, we take a significant step towards enhancing the quality of basic education in Adamawa State. This procurement will go a long way in equipping our system for better service delivery.

I assure all stakeholders that our process is transparent, fair, and in compliance with due process regulations,” Babayi said. He also expressed gratitude to the state Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, for his administration’s unwavering support and his visionary leadership in the education sector.

Meanwhile, the Director of Procurement in the Board, Mrs Rahila Steven Gyandi, underlined the Baard’s strict adherence to the Procurement Act 2007, stressing that the bid process was duly advertised in the national dailies in accordance with Section 44 of the Act and assured contractors of a fair and transparent selection process.

Also, the Permanent Member I, Adiel Kurdah, commended Governor Fintiri-led administration for prioritising education and emphasised the need for transparency and accountability in project execution.

On her part, the Zonal Coordinator of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Hajiya Amina Tafida, stressed the role of procurement in ensuring that schools are equipped with necessary resources, even as she encouraged bidders to comply with all requirements, saying that UBEC would supervise the delivery and distribution of the equipment and items.

The Director of Planning, Research and Statistics in the Board, Prince Vincent Adiel, highlighted the importance of data-driven decision-making in shaping educational policies and procurement strategies.