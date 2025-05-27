Adamawa SUBEB, NEDC Train 600 Teachers To Improve Education Quality

Share

Six hundred primary and secondary school teachers have been trained by Adamawa State Universal Basic Education Board (ADSUBEB), in collaboration with the North East Development Commission (NEDC).

The training initiative, according to the government, is aimed at improving the quality of education in the state. Participants at the just concluded comprehensive capacitybuilding workshop for teachers were selected from the three senatorial districts of the state.

The training was also designed to enhance the teachers’ professionalism, skills and promote excellence in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Agriculture (STEMA), alongside modules in Classroom and School Management, Guidance and Counselling, Quality Assurance, and English Language proficiency.

The Chairman of ADSUBEB, Dr Murtala Umar Babayi, who facilitated the initiative noted that the training falls under purview of the Teachers Professional Development (TPD) Department, which is aimed at empowering educators with innovative teaching strategies that reflect global best practices.

Babayi expressed gratitude to NEDC for its unwavering support over the years, even as he reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to delivering quality and inclusive basic education.

Director of TPD, Mohammed Sani Musa, highlighted the importance of equipping teachers with skills to become problemsolvers, who would leverage technology and modern methodologies to improve student performance.

The Lead Consultant, Dr Lawan Bukar Alhaji, who supervised the training exercise, emphasised the programme’s goal of revolutionising teaching practices across public schools in the state. “This landmark training has armed teachers with the competence, confidence, and creativity required to inspire the next generation of leaders,” he said.

He further noted that with continued support from NEDC and ADSUBEB, Adamawa State is on the path to becoming a beacon of educational transformation in the North-East geo-political zone.

Lawan reiterated that Babayi’s strategic leadership and commitment to educational development have been widely commended for ensuring the success of the training programme, which is expected to have a long-term positive impact on the state’s education system.

The collaboration between NEDC and ADSUBEB stands as a model for how government institutions could partner to drive meaningful reforms and strengthen foundational education in Nigeria.

