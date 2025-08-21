Adamawa SUBEB Distributes Monitoring Tools To Boost Basic Education

The Adamawa State Universal Basic Education Board (ADSUBEB) has distributed monitoring machines, utility vehicles, and digital tablets to Technical Officers and Heads of Quality Assurance across the 21 Local Government Education Authorities (LGEAs) in the state.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony in Yola, the Executive Chairman of ADSUBEB, Dr. Murtala Umar Babayi, described the initiative as a historic step in strengthening accountability and service delivery in Adamawa’s basic education system.

He noted that the progress in infrastructure, human capacity, and innovation within the sector has been achieved under the visionary leadership of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, whose administration has remained committed to transforming education in the state.

“The distribution exercise is not just about handing over items, but about reinforcing transparency, accountability, and efficiency in monitoring projects and delivering quality education,” Babayi emphasized.

The items distributed include monitoring machines for all Technical Officers across the 21 LGEAs to enhance supervision, and 21 tablets for Heads of Quality Assurance to enable real-time reporting, digital record-keeping, and effective monitoring of learning standards.

Utility vehicles were also provided, including two picnic buses for Madagali LGEA, a picnic and a hummer bus for ADSUBEB headquarters, a sienna bus for Gombi LGEA, and a Sharon vehicle for the Quality Assurance Department.

Babayi warned that the equipment must be used strictly for official purposes, reminding the beneficiaries that they serve as the “eyes and ears” of the Board. He charged them to ensure timely inspections, accurate reporting, and uncompromised enforcement of standards.

“The ultimate beneficiaries of this intervention are the children of Adamawa, who deserve safe classrooms, functional learning spaces, and improved educational opportunities,” he stated.

He urged the officers to regard the tools as a renewed call to service and a demonstration of government’s confidence in their roles.

“Guard them well, use them diligently, and let them be instruments of accountability,” he added.

Dr. Babayi concluded by dedicating the exercise to the future of Adamawa’s children and reaffirmed the Board’s determination to strengthen monitoring and enforce quality standards across the state.