As political activities continue to gather momentum across the state, a governorship aspirant of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Adamawa State, Mr Wafarinya Theman, has called on members to prepare for the membership revalidation and electronic registration soon.

Mr Theman made the call at the party Secretariat, Yola, when he hosted the Party’s State Caretaker Committee on a strategic meeting on the success of the party, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to the governorship aspirant, “this meeting serves as a corridor of appraisal and a review session aimed at putting the party on a sound footing as the elections draw nearer.

He informed the EXCO that the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has been at the forefront of ensuring that democracy not only stands but also flourishes in Nigeria, a position we must uphold in the State.

Theman, who is also the National Vice Chairman of the SDP for the North East, however availed the executives on the party’s national standing and its philosophical direction.

“SDP is providing the much-needed ideological thinking of putting Nigeria first, a principle deeply embedded in the party’s programmes and manifestos”, he opined.

Speaking on the recent Supreme Court ruling, Mr Theman explained that the Court has given the party a clear indication to proceed with the party’s forthcoming congresses.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the SDP has authorised its National Working Committee (NWC) to consent to the guidelines and procedures for all upcoming congresses”, he informed.

While confirming the party’s leadership structure, he told the EXCO that for now, Professor Umar Sadiq Abubakar from Gombe State serves as the party’s National Chairman.

Speaking on behalf of the committee, the State Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party, Mr Awundana Paul, commended the gubernatorial hopeful for his continued commitment.

He praised Theman for ensuring that the SDP did not go into oblivion in the state and the region, assuring that Democracy is not about the crowd, but the quality of the crowd.

“We are grateful for your leadership and foresight. We promise to work collectively for the progress of the party in Adamawa State”.