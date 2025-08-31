Adamawa Retirees Urge Fintiri To Clear Pension Arrears

Pensioners in Adamawa State have appealed to Governor Ahmadu Fintiri to, as a matter of urgency and humanity, fulfill his pledge to clear a substantial portion of their ₦8 billion pension arrears.

It will be recalled that three months ago, Governor Fintiri announced plans to release ₦5 billion for state pensioners and ₦3 billion for local government retirees to ease their financial burden. At the time, he noted that pension fund liabilities had recorded their first decline in over 18 months.

However, retirees expressed frustration that since the announcement, there has been no communication from the government on the payment schedule or disbursement arrangements.

The prolonged silence has heightened anxiety among the pensioners, many of whom say they are already grappling with severe economic hardship due to inflation and skyrocketing living costs, which have worsened the plight of vulnerable groups across the country.

Some retirees, who spoke with journalists on condition of anonymity, appealed directly to the governor to fulfill his promise.

“We respect the governor because he has a record of keeping promises. That is why we are appealing to him to save our souls by fulfilling this pledge. Many of us have waited for this money for years. Sadly, some have already died without benefiting from the fruits of their labour,” one retiree lamented.

They disclosed that the backlog of unpaid pensions in the state dates back to August 2015 and urged the government to clear at least part of the debt to restore hope and provide much-needed relief.

“We are not asking for charity but for our rights. We worked for the state and local governments, and now we deserve to reap the benefits of our labour. Many of us are aging, frail, and sick; paying us what is due will give us a new lease of life,” another pensioner said.

The retirees stressed that payment of their entitlements would reaffirm the government’s commitment to their welfare, especially with schools resuming soon.

Public affairs analyst Sali Abubakar warned that the government’s silence since the announcement could foster resentment among pensioners and their families.

“Whispers of disillusionment are spreading within pensioners’ circles, with some expressing doubts about whether the funds will ever be released,” Abubakar cautioned.

For many of the retirees, their pensions remain their only source of income. Without swift intervention, they fear being pushed deeper into poverty and neglect.

They called on the authorities to remember that “those withholding their rights today may one day find themselves in a similar position.”