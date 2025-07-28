Adamawa Residents Cry for Help As Flood Rocks Lives, Property

A prolonged night downpour, which started around 11pm of Saturday night through yesterday, has unleashed severe flooding in parts of Yola North and Yola South Local Government Areas of Adamawa State.

The downpour which took many residents unaware within the metropolis left behind trail of destruction, loss of lives, while rendering hundreds of residents displaced.

The heavy rains, which began in the middle of the night and continued into the morning, quickly overwhelmed the area’s already inadequate drainage systems, submerging entire communities and catching many residents off guard.

The worst-hit areas include; Jambuttu Ward, Yola Bye Pass, Sabon Pegi, Yolde Pate, and Modire, where floodwaters swept through homes, roads and farmlands halting human and vehicular movement, thereby preventing many worshippers from attending churches.

Preliminary reports as at the time of filling this report, suggest multiple fatalities, with children among the most affected. Although the exact death toll remains unclear as rescue and recovery efforts continue, eyewitness accounts point to a tragic loss of lives.