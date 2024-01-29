A National Diploma (ND) student of the Federal Polytechnic, Mubi, Adamawa State, Jemima Shetima Balami, has reportedly committed suicide.

Jemima, the Mass Communication student of the institution who was doing her industrial attachment with Adamawa State Television, Yola, was said to have consumed poisonous substance after her boyfriend announced he was no longer interested in the relationship.

New Telegraph gathered that the Jemima’s boyfriend is a lecturer of the Modibbo Adama University, Yola.

However, she reportedly died at her home in Vinikilang, a Riverside town near the state capital.

Jemima, who is reportedly her father’s only daughter was from Garkida in Adamawa State’s Gombi Local Government Area

The Police Public Relations Officer in Adamawa State, SP Suleiman Nguroje, who confirmed the incident on Monday, said the father of the deceased reported the matter to the police.

Nguroje said, “The father of Jamima reported that she committed suicide by taking a deadly substance. Another version had it that she visited her boyfriend, a lecturer at Modibbo Adama University, Yola, and was told to quit the relationship. Angered by the news of exiting her boyfriend, the deceased took poison.”

However, Nguroje stated that the case would be thoroughly probed