Adamawa Police Rescue 13 Trafficked Children, Arrest Suspects

In a major breakthrough against human trafficking and kidnapping, the Adamawa State Police Command has rescued 13 underage children trafficked from the state to Anambra, alongside four other kidnap victims. The successful operation also led to the arrest of key suspects involved in the child trafficking ring.

Commissioner of Police, CP Dankombo Morris, disclosed this during a press briefing held Monday at the Command Headquarters in Yola.

He said the rescue was made possible through sustained intelligence-led operations conducted by operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping and Crack Squad in collaboration with other tactical and intelligence units of the Command.

According to CP Morris, the rescued children were stolen from various locations in Adamawa and sold to unsuspecting buyers in Anambra State.

“These children were traced and recovered through diligent investigation. The Command is currently working to reunite them with their bonafide parents,” he stated.

The Commissioner revealed that two women, identified as Mrs. Ngozi Abdulwahab (43) of Jambutu in Yola North LGA and Mrs. Uche Okoye (55) of Kabiku in Nnewi, Anambra State, have been apprehended in connection with the child trafficking operation. He described them as notorious for their involvement in a network of child-stealing and trafficking activities that span across multiple states.

CP Morris emphasized that the children are currently in safe custody and will be handed over to their rightful families upon completion of identification and verification procedures. He described the incident as a “disturbing reminder” of the persistent threat of human trafficking and commended members of the public whose information was instrumental in breaking the syndicate.

“This case reinforces our resolve to deal decisively with anyone involved in crimes against vulnerable members of our society, especially children,” he said. “We call on residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.”

In addition to the child trafficking arrests, the Command paraded 567 suspects linked to various offenses, including kidnapping, armed robbery, rape, drug peddling, and cult-related violence.

In a separate development, seven suspected ‘Shilla’ gang members were arrested for carrying out armed house-to-house robberies in parts of the state.

Also apprehended was Tukur Adamu (36), a suspected drug dealer who was allegedly involved in the brutal murder of a young man over a N50,000 dispute related to the sale of Indian hemp. He was arrested by operatives from the Jimeta Division and is facing charges of culpable homicide.

The Commissioner expressed gratitude to Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri for his continued support to the Police Command and applauded the residents of Adamawa State for their cooperation and provision of credible intelligence.

He reiterated the Command’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property and pledged to continue the crackdown on criminal elements threatening the peace and security of the state.